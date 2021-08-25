Cavaliers ride fast start to win

Canterbury coach Greg Mauch said his soccer players wanted to prove the small-school Cavaliers were the same caliber of team as visiting Carroll, one of the better teams in Class 3A.

In less than seven minutes on the pitch Tuesday, Canterbury (2-0-1) had proved just that.

The Cavaliers scored two goals in the opening minutes then tacked on a penalty kick goal with just over a minute in the game to beat Class 3A No. 14 Carroll (2-1-1) 3-1.

“Any time you beat a team of Carroll's caliber, you're going to enjoy that no matter what. It wasn't a revenge thing,” Mauch said, referencing the 3-0 loss at Carroll in 2020. “But we wanted to prove to them – and ourselves – that we've come a long way since that team a year ago.”

The Cavaliers, who reached the Class 2A state finals last season, needed less than a minute to score, as junior midfielder Donovan Doolittle scored on a devastating strike.

“He was shielded – Donovan realized that the defender on him had the goalkeeper blocked, and he just hit a beautiful shot,” Mauch said.

That second strike, a tap in from the left side, was scored by juinor Abdalla Hammad with 33:50 to play in the first.

Soon after, Carroll substituted Benjamin Tuckey into goal, and he quickly made a save to settle the Chargers.

With about two minutes remaining in the first half, Carroll's Teng Sang struck on a 35-yard shot to cut the deficit to 2-1, which would prove to be the only blemish of the night for Canterbury junior keeper Saed Anabtawi.

In the second half, Carroll put intense pressure on the Cavaliers, earning numerous corner kicks and several free kicks. But none broke through the Canterbury defense. With just over a minute left Canterbury was awarded a penalty kick. Senior midfielder John Shoppell scored for a 3-1 lead.

After the final whistle, the Canterbury student section rushed to pull Anabtawi into a group hug.

“Our guys can play with confidence back there because Saed is so good,” Mauch said. “And he saved our bacon a couple of times, let's face it. But they also know they can play their defensive scheme, they know they can play their individual techniques.”

Doolittle said he knew his teammates had the win in them, but that they came up big when it was time to prove it.

“We came in as the underdogs. We knew we were the better team, but it depended on if we could work hard enough,” Doolittle explained. “That's what we did tonight. So I'm really happy with my guys.”

