Blazers hold off Adams Central

In a matchup of ranked squads in their respective classes, Eastside held off Adams Central on Friday in Butler, 21-19. The Blazers (2-0), ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, took a 14-13 lead into halftime, then added a Dax Holman 5-yard touchdown run to go up by eight. Holman finished the night with 22 rushes for 200 yards.

Ryan Black’s 36-yard touchdown pass pulled the Class 1A, No. 3 Flying Jets (1-1) within 21-19, but Eastside denied the conversion attempt and held on for the victory.

HOMESTEAD 59, CONCORDIA 14: At Concordia, Peyton Slaven threw three touchdown passes on a night where the Class 6A, No. 7 Spartans (2-0) averaged 10.6 yards per play. Slaven finished 7-of-11 passing for 179 yards, and Brett Fuchs added 102 rushing yards and a pair of scores on just eight carries for Homestead.

The Cadets (1-1) threw for 211 yards but were held to minus-13 yards rushing.

BISHOP LUERS 47, WAYNE 26: At Luersfield, Carson Clark threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while Sir Hale ran for 143 yards and three scores, as the Knights (2-0), the top-ranked team in Class 2A, defeated the Generals (0-2) for the third straight time.

Lamarion Nelson led Wayne with 155 rushing yards and two scores.

SOUTH SIDE 26, NORTHROP 14: At South Side, the hosts scored 20 unanswered points in the second half as the Archers (1-1) gave Guy Lee his first victory as head coach, knocking off the Bruins (0-2) for the first time since Sept 20, 2013.

NORWELL 49, HERITAGE 0: In Monroeville, John Colbert ran for four first-half touchdowns as the Knights (2-0) stayed unbeaten through two weeks. Kline Neuenschwander and Drew Ringger both intercepted passes for the Norwell defense. The Patriots (0-2) saw Eric Rogers rush for 79 yards.

GARRETT 28, DEKALB 7: In Garrett, Aaden Lytle rushed for three scores and threw for another to propel the Railroaders (2-0) past their county rivals. The Barons (0-2) broke the shutout with a touchdown nine seconds into the fourth quarter.

SOUTH ADAMS 34, BELLMONT 7: In Berne, Maverick Summersett rushed for two touchdowns as the Starfires, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, extended their win streak over the Braves (0-2) to five. Isaac Bodkins finished with 119 rushing yards and a touchdown for Bellmont.

CHURUBUSCO 21, LAKELAND 20: In LaGrange, Kam Rinker’s 97-yard kickoff return touchdown with 9:54 left in the fourth quarter broke a 14-14 deadlock to put the Eagles (1-1) up for good. The Lakers (0-2) scored with 56.5 seconds to go, but Churubusco’s defense stopped the conversion try.

WEST NOBLE 19, WAWASEE 7: In Ligonier, Zach Beers and Peter Bradley both ran for touchdowns as the Chargers (1-1) earned their first win of the year. Collin Roberson’s 22-yard touchdown reception accounted for the lone score for the Warriors (0-2).

DELTA 14, COLUMBIA CITY 10: In Columbia City, the Eagles of Muncie scored with 3:49 to go to knock off the host Eagles and remain unbeaten. Columbia City fell to 1-1.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS 21, BLUFFTON 14: In Bluffton, the Huskies used a 182-yard rushing night from Trey Ehman to improve to 1-1, despite Lukas Hunt going 14-of-22 through the air for 217 yards for the Tigers (1-1).