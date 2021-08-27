Last-second field goal keeps Panthers atop poll

We still have just one week of data to work with, but the season openers gave us plenty to contemplate. Here's the JG's estimation of how teams stack up against their peers.

Class 5A and 6A

1. Snider (1-0) – Sure, the Panthers needed a last-second, 47-yard field goal by Nick Talamantes to sew up a 34-32 win over North Side. But you can't ask anything more than getting a win over a tough SAC opponent.

2. Bishop Dwenger (1-0) – The Saints opened the season with a 43-27 win over Wayne, and were up 23-7 at halftime. We'll have an even better idea of their true capabilities after today's matchup against the Legends.

3. North Side (0-1) – It might seem inconsistent to boost the Legends into the rankings after a loss. But this reloading North Side team held with the Panthers until the last seconds of a wild opener.

4. Warsaw (1-0) – The Tigers didn't complete a pass but ran for 520 yards against Dublin Coffman, a well-regarded Ohio program.

5. Homestead (1-0) – There might have been twinges of concern for the Spartans, who were tied with Northrop 14-14 at halftime, but the Spartans put the pedal to the medal in the second half.

Class 3A and 4A

1. East Noble (1-0) – The Knight put up 56 points on Plymouth in the opener. Unfortunately, they will not be playing tonight as in-person classes and extracurriculars are suspended until next week.

2. Leo (1-0) – The Lions didn't miss a beat even as Kaeden Miller missed the opener. This week's matchup with Angola should give us a better idea of how Leo stacks up.

3. Concordia (1-0) – The Cadets got the start they needed with a 42-20 win over South Side. This week's meeting with Homestead is a great opportunity to turn some heads.

4. Columbia City (1-0) – The Eagles were shut out in the first half against Busco, but they outscored their NECC opponent 26-0 in the second half. Let's see how they fare against Class 4A Delta this week.

5. Norwell (1-0) – The Knights rolled against Jennings County, 48-6.

Class A and 2A

1. Bishop Luers (1-0) – The Knights are now the top-ranked Class 2A team after upsetting Carroll, 38-31. They're focused on stacking up against 5A and 6A teams right now.

2. Eastside (1-0) – Another year, another shutout. The Blazers beat Heritage 35-0 last week, their ninth shutout since the start of the 2019 season.

3. Adams Central (1-0) – The Flying Jets opened the season with a 49-6 beatdown against Bellmont. They play Eastside this week, so choosing between the two next week should be easier.

4. South Adams (1-0) – The Starfires opened with a 35-0 shutout of Winchester. They'll have chances to show what they've got against more of our local teams in the weeks to come.

5. Churubusco (1-0) – The Eagles scored just one first-half touchdown on Columbia City and were shut out for the rest of the game. But let's give them another week and see how they play against NECC opponents before dropping them from the top five.

