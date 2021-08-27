Leo offense shows its power

LEO-CEDARVILLE – The Leo football team had an impressive effort Friday night, defeating Angola 50-10, and plenty can be gleaned from the Lions’ performance.

Firstly, their offense is multi-faceted: Five players rushed for touchdowns – and they didn’t need many opportunities to make big things happen – led by Ethan Crawford’s 95 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries, and Kaeden Miller’s 89 yards and two touchdowns on two carries.

Secondly, the Lions’ defense is opportunistic: It racked up big plays to cement the game early, a fourth-down stop setting up Crawford’s 55-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead, and D.J. Allen forcing a fumble on a lateral pass to put Leo quarterback Jackson Barbour in position for a 1-yard touchdown run and a 15-0 lead.

“Absolutely, there were a lot of big defensive plays,” Leo coach Jared Sauder said. “I think the really big play for us was holding them on fourth down after a fumble (on our opening drive). They had some momentum there early in the game and it was good to see our defense stepping up and holding them to (almost) a shutout in the first half.”

The Lions had 345 yards of offense, including 12.3 yards per play, and that was with a running clock in the second half because Leo had built a 43-3 lead at the break. Angola totaled 244 yards of offense with only 3.9 yards per play.

Leo only threw the ball once because it didn’t need an aerial game, not with Carson Hoeppner rushing twice for 64 yards and a touchdown and Mason Sheron gaining 52 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Brett Fuller, Kyler Decker and Tyler Hyre combined for 54 yards on 12 carries.

“We are very diverse. We have a lot of threats in the running game,” Crawford said. “And our offensive line, man, they’re crazy. They help a lot.”

Leo (2-0) had defeated Woodlan 43-12 in Week 1. Angola (1-1) had beaten DeKalb 42-28.

“This comes from practice,” Crawford said. “We come out here and play. In the offseason, we lift. We practice hard throughout the week. This is the whole team.”

Angola was paced by quarterback Tyler Call, who rushed 16 times for 115 yards and a 33-yard touchdown to complete the scoring with 2:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. Passing, he was 10 of 18 for 75 yards with an interception. The Hornets' Conner Tonkel had four catches for 44 yards and Brandon Villafuerte converted a 26-yard field goal just before halftime.

“I like where we are execution-wise on both sides of the football, I thought we did well there,” Sauder said. “Also, it was the second game and there really were no major mistakes. We did have a fumble right off the bat and were proud of our guys for overcoming that right out of the gate. We wanted to get a fast start – and that first fumble didn’t help – but our defense held the next series and we were able to punch the ball in."

