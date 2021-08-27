Luers lineman lets 'Dawgs' out

If you are a Fort Wayne sports fan who has checked Twitter in the last few weeks, chances are good that you’ve already seen Nelson Knapke’s breakdown of the Bishop Luers running back corps.

It was supposed to be a standard first-day-of-practice interview with WANE 15, but the senior’s unabashed admiration for his teammates struck a chord. According to WANE, video of the interview had been watched more than 1.3 million times, and has been shared and replayed by numerous online sports outlets.

“I’ll just talk about the running backs. We’ve got Aden Dennis. Dawg,” Knapke started, listing Da’Von Doughty, Sir Hall and RJ Hogue, declaring each and every one a “dawg.” “Sam Koehl, I didn’t even know he played running back. Dawg. Evan Linker, man. He’s a linebacker in my eyes, but I guess he can run the ball. Dawg.”

Knapke’s teammate Brody Glenn said he wasn’t surprised the first time he saw video of the interview.

“I didn’t think of it as anything crazy, because it’s something you’ll hear from Nelson. That’s his personality,” the senior wide receiver said. “I guess I didn’t realize that not everyone knows Nelson like that. ... He’s a really funny guy, and a great leader also.”

Bishop Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said that it’s no surprise that Knapke’s breakout moment came as he was taking the time to shout out numerous teammates.

“He’s always been about the team. When we told him that we were going to need him on the offensive line this year, at the very beginning of the summer, he didn’t question it one bit,” Lindsay said. “He looked at it as an opportunity for him to be on the field every down.”

The cadence and tone of Knapke’s breakdown might have struck viewers as humorous, but if the season opener was any indication, Knapke was correct in declaring that the Knights team is, indeed, full of dawgs.

Bishop Luers upset Carroll, 38-31, as the Chargers broke in their new stadium in Week 1. Senior quarterback Carson Clark completed 25 of 38 passes for 346 yards – 166 of them to Glenn – and threw touchdown passes to Glenn, Antwian Lake and Jayden Hill, who caught two. Hale ran in the remaining touchdown, scored a 2-point conversion and ran for a total of 156 yards.

Doughty also had two tackles for loss, and he, Hale and Isaac Zay each recovered a fumble on defense. Zay and Nick Thompson had an interception apiece.

The Knights, who rose to No. 1 in the Class 2A state poll, don’t think it’s a coincidence that they were able to keep up with – and outlast – a Class 6A team on a hot and muggy opening night.

“Two summers ago, we didn’t condition nearly as much as we did this past summer,” Clark said. “And we’re still conditioning every week at practice. Coach Lindsay is making it a big thing to condition at the end of practice, run a lot. Because we’re the only 2A school in the SAC. We’re a small school, but if we’re in shape and drinking a lot of water, we can compete, it doesn’t really matter what the other team’s depth chart is.”

And having teammates like Knapke, who says some of his earliest memories are of watching Bishop Luers games as a small child, makes it a little bit easier to put in that work.

“During the summer, we were having a good time lifting weights. We were having a good time doing burpees. That doesn’t typically happen,” Knapke said. “And when it’s just (tough), and we’re still smiling and we’re still patting each other on the back, we’re hyping each other up. When it’s (tough) and we do that, that means when it’s Friday night and it’s (tough) then, we can say this is nothing we haven’t done before. Let’s just get after it.”

