Week 2 high school football picks

Some of the most intriguing high school football games, and high school sports editor Victoria Jacobsen's picks for each:

North Side (0-1) at Bishop Dwenger (1-0): The Legends were a last-second field goal away from claiming a momentous win in Week 1. Can they get that upset in Week 2? The Saints won this matchup 27-14 in 2020.

Pick: Bishop Dwenger

Carroll (0-1) at Snider (1-0): Turnovers cost the Chargers dearly in Week 1, and by the end of a sultry evening it was clear that Bishop Luers had fresher legs. Will they be able to reverse those trends against Snider, which escaped with its own dramatic win over North Side? The Chargers beat Snider 42-12 last season.

Pick: Snider

Angola (1-0) at Leo (1-0): The Lions rolled over Woodlan in Week 1. Now they'll have to deal with an NECC big-school contender as the Hornets make their second trip south in back-to-back weeks. Leo replaced this Week 2 matchup last season when Angola was unable to play due to COVID.

Pick: Leo

Adams Central (1-0) at Eastside (1-0): The ACAC-NECC Challenge heads to Butler this week as two of the better small schools in the area, each with ambitions to take home a conference title, face off. Eastside won this matchup 28-14 last season.

Pick: Eastside

Concordia (1-0) at Homestead (1-0): Both teams are coming off of Week 1 wins but have flown a bit under the radar through the preseason. This matchup should give us an idea of exactly how well the Cadets and Spartans have reloaded after losing key seniors from last year's teams.

Pick: Homestead

Last week's record: 3-2

