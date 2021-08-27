The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 27, 2021 1:00 am

    Week 2 high school football picks

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Some of the most intriguing high school football games, and high school sports editor Victoria Jacobsen's picks for each:

    North Side (0-1) at Bishop Dwenger (1-0): The Legends were a last-second field goal away from claiming a momentous win in Week 1. Can they get that upset in Week 2? The Saints won this matchup 27-14 in 2020.

    Pick: Bishop Dwenger

    Carroll (0-1) at Snider (1-0): Turnovers cost the Chargers dearly in Week 1, and by the end of a sultry evening it was clear that Bishop Luers had fresher legs. Will they be able to reverse those trends against Snider, which escaped with its own dramatic win over North Side? The Chargers beat Snider 42-12 last season.

    Pick: Snider

    Angola (1-0) at Leo (1-0): The Lions rolled over Woodlan in Week 1. Now they'll have to deal with an NECC big-school contender as the Hornets make their second trip south in back-to-back weeks. Leo replaced this Week 2 matchup last season when Angola was unable to play due to COVID.

    Pick: Leo

    Adams Central (1-0) at Eastside (1-0): The ACAC-NECC Challenge heads to Butler this week as two of the better small schools in the area, each with ambitions to take home a conference title, face off. Eastside won this matchup 28-14 last season.

    Pick: Eastside

    Concordia (1-0) at Homestead (1-0): Both teams are coming off of Week 1 wins but have flown a bit under the radar through the preseason. This matchup should give us an idea of exactly how well the Cadets and Spartans have reloaded after losing key seniors from last year's teams.

    Pick: Homestead

    Last week's record: 3-2

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story