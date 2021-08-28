Dwenger overcomes miscues to top North

It wasn't exactly a classic Bishop Dwenger win on Friday night, even if the Saints did end Week 2 with a 39-13 victory over North Side at Shields Field.

The first Saints drive ended in an interception by North Side's Jordan Turner, and the next Bishop Dwenger possession ended with a fumble that Rodney Woods returned for a 43-yard touchdown.

The Saints (2-0) were missing 25 players, most of them at home in quarantine, a fact slightly tempered by the fact that North Side (0-2) also didn't have a full lineup, most notably missing sophomore phenom Brauntae Johnson.

And given that situation, it probably wasn't too much of a surprise that both teams suffered continual procedural penalties, with the Saints sometimes drawing flags on three or four plays in a row.

“It was a rough week, a week with a lot of distractions and adversity with guys being out, and I think we showed that a little bit on offense, but I think we settled down in the second half, ran the ball,” Bishop Dwenger coach Jason Garrett said. “We were just a little out-of-sync, there's no doubt. So we're going to try to figure that out. ... It's never as bad and never as good as you think.”

Special teams gave the Saints a spark in the first quarter: After Woods gave the Legends a 6-0 lead, Bishop Dwenger's Henry O'Keefe returned the kickoff 99-yards to the 1 before being shoved to the ground.

Only the next play, Aziz Dixon carried it the final yard for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed.

Before the end of the first quarter, the Saints took lead with a 38-yard field goal by Joe Bulanda.

With just under eight minutes to play in the first half, Bishop Dwenger quarterback Evan Springer threw across his body to Teddy Steele near the North Side sideline. Steele shifted back to the middle of the field and avoided two defenders on the way to the end zone for the 38-yard score, his first of three touchdowns.

Colin Vance had two interceptions for the Saints in the final 2:12 of the first half, one that set up another Steele touchdown, this time on a 3-yard carry, and the second on a Hail Mary pass by Woods as time expired to end the half.

The Saints went into the locker room up 23-6.

After a third Steele touchdown in the third quarter put the Saints up 29-6, the Legends tried to stay in the game with a drive that started in the third quarter and concluded with a 6-yard touchdown run by Jontae Lambert early in the fourth.

But the Saints jumped on the onside kick attempt, and Dixon carried the ball on nearly every play of the drive, concluding with a 4-yard carry for a touchdown that put the Saints up 36-13 with under seven minutes to play.

