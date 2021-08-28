Emergency QB rallies Chargers

In the moments after Carroll's 29-28 win over Snider on Friday night at Spuller Stadium, the Chargers gathered on their sideline in one swarming mass of joyous blue and white. They surrounded quarterback Owen Scheele and then the chants began:

“M-V-P, M-V-P!” the team roared.

Scheele, a 5-foot-11 junior who had never played varsity football prior to Friday night, stepped into the shoes of Division I-bound quarterback Jeff Becker and guided the Chargers to their first win of the season, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns – all three scores going to receiver Jameson Coverstone – in his emergency start.

Scheele found out Monday he would start. Becker, along with several other Chargers, was in quarantine and unavailable to play.

“It feels great,” Scheele said of helping his team to its third win over Snider in four years. “All the odds were stacked against us in the fourth quarter, backup QB coming in, and we just brought it every quarter of the game and we played hard.”

The Chargers (1-1) trailed 28-23 after Snider (1-1) running back Tyrese Brown rushed in from 8 yards out to score one of his two touchdowns with three minutes left. Brown ran for 147 yards on 25 carries.

Carroll started its game-winning drive on its own 31 and moved into Panthers territory with back-to-back passes from Scheele to Coverstone. The Chargers picked up a fourth-and-5 on the Snider 30 with a 6-yard pass from Scheele, and then Coverstone caught the same out route to the right sideline on back-to-back plays. The first went 13 yards and the second was a 12-yarder on which the 5-9 wideout ran through a tackler on the way to the game-winning touchdown.

“It was just pure joy,” Scheele said.

Coverstone caught four passes for 56 yards on the final drive and 10 for 229 yards in the game. He scored touchdowns of 55 and 62 yards, the latter on a go route with 5 seconds left in the first half to send the Chargers to the locker room ahead 20-14.

“I feel like (Owen and I) have a connection just as good as the one I have with Jeff,” Coverstone said. “We've been practicing all week, he's looked good in practice and we've been working to build that chemistry with him.”

Carroll earned the nail-biting win one week after losing a tight game to Bishop Luers in the season-opener.

“It's a huge bounce-back,” Scheele said. “Especially after last week, everyone doubting us, saying we're not going to be as good, we bounced back and won a tough game on the road.”

Coach Doug Dinan said he expects Becker and the rest of the quarantined players to be available in Week 3 against North Side.

