Blowout gives Leo look at 2nd string

LEO-CEDARVILLE – Just about everyone at Leo on Friday knew the Lions were going to emphasize running the ball. The Lions did it over and over, with a ton of success, and it seemed there was nothing the Angola Hornets could do to stop it – even if they probably knew what was coming.

“That's one of the things we pride ourselves in, executing up front and executing this offense to the best of our abilities,” said Leo coach Jared Sauder, whose team racked up 345 rushing yards on just 27 carries in a 50-10 victory.

“We can get better, and we're going to continue to get better at it, but it really is just about kind of doing what we do and just getting better at it every week,” he added.

The Lions (2-0) had a lot of big plays – Ethan Crawford had touchdown runs of 55 and 40 yards; Kaeden Miller scored from 50 and 39 yards out; Mason Sheron from 45 yards out; and Carson Hoeppner had a 32-yard touchdown – and Leo attempted only one pass.

Leo led 43-3 at halftime, prompting a running clock, and Sauder loved being able to see his second-teamers have success late in the game.

“It was a team win. Those guys who came in for the second half, they'd played the scout team all week, and they work extremely hard at doing that and preparing (our) first team,” Sauder said. “So it was nice to see them have some success, too, playing good defense and they about punched (a touchdown) in there at the end of the game with our second-team offense. So it says a lot about them and the work they put in during the week.”

Sideline helper

Carroll quarterback Jeff Becker could not participate in the 29-28 win over Snider at Spuller Stadium, with the team saying it was because he'd been in quarantine earlier in the week. Becker was still on the sidelines, donning a headset and giving advice to backup quarterback Owen Scheele.

“It was really good (to have him on the sidelines),” Scheele said. “He has a lot of experience, a lot of stuff he could tell me, especially since I've never played varsity in my life.”

Becker's advice helped Scheele throw for 284 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score to Jameson Coverstone from 12 yards out with 48 seconds to play.

“He gave us so much advice, he's such a smart player,” Coverstone said of Becker, who is committed to play quarterback at South Dakota State. “He was coaching me up the whole game, coaching Owen up, just getting us ready to be where we needed to be to win the game.”

Becker was not the only player unavailable because of spending time in quarantine, according to Carroll coach Doug Dinan, who expects those players to return to face North Side this week.

“The reality is, it's been an extremely tough week, an exhausting week,” Dinan said. “But players continue to show resolve, practice as hard as they can, prepare for a really good opponent and perform at that level. Owen Scheele, what more can you say, but he's not the only one.”

Deep Dwenger

Bishop Dwenger, which defeated North Side 39-13, was also down a number of players because of contact tracing.

Twenty-five players were following the game from home, coach Jason Garrett said.

But if there's any program that could lose that many players and still suit up, it's Bishop Dwenger (2-0), which had a program-record 157 players turn out for the team.

“With a ton of guys out, our mentality here is next man up, every practice. Whoever fills in. We take it day by day at this point,” said Teddy Steele, who scored three touchdowns against the Legends.

The Saints fell behind after the Legends (0-2) returned a fumble for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. But even if the Bishop Dwenger offense was creaky at first, two Steele touchdowns and two Colin Vance interceptions helped give the Saints a 23-6 lead going into halftime. In the fourth quarter, Aziz Dixon showed how efficient the Bishop Dwenger run game can be, carrying the ball on nearly every play of a drive that ended with his 4-yard carry to complete the scoring.

“I have to give a shoutout to the line. They kept blocking and kept doing the dirty work, made me look good,” Steele said.