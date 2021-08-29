Spartans win shorthanded battle

It probably wasn't how Homestead and Mt. Vernon imagined their first meeting in girls soccer would go.

Mt. Vernon, the 16th-ranked team in Class 3A, was missing players due to COVID issues – enough players that the JV match was called off entirely, and the varsity match was started early on an already-sweltering Saturday morning. Meanwhile, several of Homestead's key players were sitting because of SATs.

Even with several of the remaining Spartans taking on new positions, Class 3A No. 4 Homestead came away with a 2-0 victory to improve to 5-0.

“We didn't really know a whole lot about them, but they were a great match today, they played us really well,” Homestead coach Rick Link said. “They've been doing well the past couple of years, and because we're not in a conference we're always looking to pick up games. I sent an email out, and he responded, so we set it up. We'll play there next year.”

About five and a half minutes into the match, Homestead junior Sophia Cetrone netted the first goal. The score remained 1-0 until Sydney Couch, who had five shots on goal, finally got one past the Mt. Vernon goalkeeper with about 5 minutes remaining in the match.

Senior Madison Morris said she was particularly excited when Couch finally capitalized.

“When Syd took the shot out here – we always love to play shooting out in front of the 18 (yard box), and that was good that she got one in,” Morris said. “Usually we can cross – I put a good cross in but it got blocked off, and that was all right.”

Senior Amelia White is the team's leading scorer so far this season, with six goals in four games, but she and her sister Sophia, who plays on defense, were taking the SAT, leaving another set of senior twin sisters, Rachel and Ryann Parrish, to hold down the central defensive positions.

“It was scary,” admitted Rachel Parrish, who is usually plays on the outside. “But no, it was good. It was nice to see how the team could adapt with me being somewhere else, and having to pull some people off the bench with them missing, and we were still able to win.”

The 2-0 victory was the narrowest of the Homestead season so far (the Spartans scored five goals in each of their first three matches, and beat Evansville Memorial 4-1 on Aug. 21). Mt. Vernon (3-1-1) suffered its first loss of the season, ending a three-game win streak.

“It was a different experience. We had no clue who they were, and rankings are – you never know what a team can bring,” Couch said. “They were a very aggressive team, and it was really hot today – not to complain about that.

“I feel like we have a really deep bench and very versatile players who play together. I think we're coming together as a team very well. Doesn't matter where we play, we can all work well together.”

