Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Carroll's Mackenzie Hennings and Snider's Alaina Edwards race to be first to the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game at Carroll. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Carroll's Madelynn Welker takes a shot on goal with Snider's Alaina Edwards looking to block it in the first half of Tuesday's game against Carroll at Carroll High School. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Snider's Layla Huneck looks for someone to pass to in the first half of Tuesday's game against Carroll at Carroll High School. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Carroll's Regan Konow drives the ball down the field with Snider's Lily Ryna sticking close in the first half of Tuesday's game against Carroll at Carroll High School. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Carroll's Ella Theard sends the ball down the field as Snider's Jada Carter looks to block her in the first half of Tuesday's game at Carroll High School. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Snider's Malena Cheesebrew and Carroll's Ella Theard both try to get a foot on the ball in the first half of Tuesday's game against Carroll at Carroll High School. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Carroll's Ella Theard concentrates as she works to keep the ball away from Snider's Alaina Edwards in the first half of Tuesday's game at Carroll. Previous Next Tuesday, August 31, 2021 9:10 pm Tuesday Gallery: Carroll vs. Snider girls soccer Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story