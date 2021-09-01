Pink-clad Chargers shut out Panthers

The Carroll girls soccer team crowded the penalty area again and again on Tuesday night, and it paid off three times as the host Chargers beat Snider 3-0.

The Panthers (4-2) had been averaging four goals per match but were shut out for the first time this season. The victory gave Carroll (4-2-2) its first consecutive wins of the season after beating reigning Class 2A state champion Bishop Dwenger on Monday.

“We came off of a really hard game yesterday, beating Dwenger 1-0, so today was a bit more of a challenge for us, on the tired legs and everything,” Carroll senior midfielder Madelynn Welker said. “But altogether I think we pulled together as a team and we got the result.”

Welker entered the game as Carroll’s leading scorer with four goals in the team’s first seven games, and just over eight minutes into Tuesday’s game she added a fifth.

Welker lurked near the goal as Snider repeatedly tried and failed to clear it, and the senior – clad in pink like all of her teammates as part of a fundraiser for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana – finally pounced and sunk her shot into the back of the net to take an early lead.

“It was early in the game, and I think it kind of gave us momentum. It was a great moment,” Welker said. “Kind of got us going.”

Carroll refused to let up on the Snider defense – midway through the first half, Panther goalie Cierra Maynard already had three saves – and with about seven minutes to go in the first half Josslyn Goss tapped in another goal with an assist from Madison Duvall.

The Chargers had a shot clang off the crossbar early in the second half, and Maynard saved another potential goal by throwing up a hand to deflect a Chargers shot over the crossbar. Carroll didn’t break through again until right after a long injury delay with about eight minutes to play, with senior Ella Theard coming up with a goal as a crowd of Chargers once again swarmed around the goal.

Theard also scored the lone goal against Bishop Dwenger on Monday.

