SAC unbeatens becoming few

Just two weeks in, and there are only three undefeated teams left in the SAC – two after this week – so it looks like we could be in for tumultuous year of football. But at this still-early juncture, this is how our local teams seem to shake out against similarly-sized schools.

Class 5A and 6A

1. Bishop Dwenger (2-0): The Saints' offense was heavily penalized last Friday, but it's hard to argue against a team that beat what we had hoped would be a contending North Side team 39-13, especially with 25 team members in quarantine. (Up one spot from Week 2).

2. Homestead (2-0): The Spartans have opened the season with decisive wins over Northrop and Concordia. The defending conference champs play Bishop Luers this week, which should give us a better idea of exactly what they're capable of. (Up three spots)

3. Carroll (1-1): The Chargers rebounded from a tough loss to Luers with a 29-28 win over Snider despite missing multiple players, including quarterback Jeff Becker. There's still a lot of season left for Carroll to make up for that opening loss. (Not ranked last week.)

4. Snider (1-1): The Panthers' two games have been decided by three points. Tyrese Brown is the leading scorer in the SAC so far with 422 yards and five touchdowns, but the defense is giving up more than 30 points a game. (Down three spots.)

5. Warsaw (1-1): The Tigers scored just 16 points against Michigan City after a big win over Dublin Coffman. NLC play opens against Plymouth this week. (Down one spot.)

Class 3A and 4A

1. Leo (2-0): The Lions haven't used the passing game much and they haven't needed to, outscoring Woodlan and Angola by a combined 93-22. The meat of the NE8 schedule will show if that's a liability or a recipe for dominance. (Up one spot.)

2. East Noble (1-0): The Knights were off last week as the school closed to stem COVID-19 issues. They could get the ball rolling again against Huntington North tonight. (Down one spot.)

3. Norwell (2-0): The Knights may not be as high in statewide polls, but that's not because of their performance over the first two weeks, when they've outscored opponents 97-6. This week's game against Leo is the first major NE8 clash of the year. (Up two spots.)

4. Columbia City (1-1): The Eagles followed their season-opening win with a loss to Class 4A No. 9 Delta. (No change.)

5. Garrett (2-0): Don't look now, but the Railroaders opened the season with two wins over Class 4A NE8 teams. Churubusco awaits this week. (Not ranked)

Class 1A and 2A

1. Bishop Luers (2-0): The Knights are in the conversation for best team in the area, regardless of classification. A win over Homestead this week would give the Knights the best resume in the conference so far. (No change.)

2. Eastside (2-0): The Blazers edged Adams Central, 21-19, in the ACAC-NECC showdown. (No change.)

3. Adams Central (1-1): Well, the Jets lost, but only by the margin of a failed 2-point conversion. No reason to lose faith in Adams Central. (No change.)

4. South Adams (2-0): The Starfires routed county rival Bellmont despite losing several players to injury. They open the ACAC slate against Bluffton this week. (No change.)

5. Churubusco (1-1): The sidelines may not be crowded at Busco games, but the Eagles held on to knock off Lakeland for the first win of the season. (No change.)

