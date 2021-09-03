Week 3 High School Football Picks

Some of the most intriguing high school football games on the schedule this week, and high school sports editor Victoria Jacobsen's picks for each:

Bishop Luers (2-0) at Homestead (2-0): The Knights have the best win in the conference this year, 38-31 over Carroll, while Homestead's wins have been over Northrop and Concordia, but Class 6A teams like the Spartans will always have a built-in advantage over Class 2A schools.

Pick: Homestead

Leo (2-0) at Norwell (2-0): The first big tilt of the NE8 season will feature a Leo team that has had an unstoppable run game – and next to no passing game – versus a Norwell team that has dominated Jennings County and Heritage.

Pick: Leo

Churubusco (1-1) at Garrett (2-0): The Railroaders have drawn some notice with a Week 1 win over New Haven, followed by another win over DeKalb. They may not be in the NECC Small Division with Busco (1-1), but this week could be a great data point in determining where this train is headed.

Pick: Garrett

Last week's record: 4-1; season: 7-3

