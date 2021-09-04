The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Scoreboard

    Carroll 40, North Side 0

    Bishop Dwenger 50, South Side 14

    Bishop Luers 45, Homestead 42

    Snider 45, Concordia 13

    Northrop 13, Wayne 12

    Central Noble 35, Fairfield 14

    Chelsea (Mich.) 42, Angola 14

    Churubusco 42, Garrett 19

    Columbia City 62, Bellmont 35

    New Haven 13, DeKalb 10, 2OT

    East Noble 57, Huntington North 13

    Jay County 63, Southern Wells 12

    Leo 41, Norwell 7

    Warsaw 43, Plymouth 14

    South Adams 42, Bluffton 32

    Northridge 42, Wawasee 0

    Eastside 48, West Noble 13

    Heritage 37, Woodlan 13

    Peak performers

    ETHAN CRAWFORD, LEO

    148 rushing yards, 3 TDs

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE

    405 total yards, 6 TDs

    GAVIN WALLACE, EASTSIDE

    112 receiving yards, 3 TDs

    LUKAS HUNT, BLUFFTON

    337 total yards, 4 TDs

    OWEN WANNER, SOUTH ADAMS

    284 total yards, 5 TDs

    TYRESE BROWN, SNIDER

    189 rushing yards, 2 TDs

    ERIC ROGERS, HERITAGE

    318 rushing yards, 5 TDs

    WILL HOOVER, CENTRAL NOBLE

    5 rush TDs

    Desmond Smith, Homestead

    115 rush yards, 3 TDS

