Saturday, September 04, 2021 1:00 am
Highlights
Scoreboard
Carroll 40, North Side 0
Bishop Dwenger 50, South Side 14
Bishop Luers 45, Homestead 42
Snider 45, Concordia 13
Northrop 13, Wayne 12
Central Noble 35, Fairfield 14
Chelsea (Mich.) 42, Angola 14
Churubusco 42, Garrett 19
Columbia City 62, Bellmont 35
New Haven 13, DeKalb 10, 2OT
East Noble 57, Huntington North 13
Jay County 63, Southern Wells 12
Leo 41, Norwell 7
Warsaw 43, Plymouth 14
South Adams 42, Bluffton 32
Northridge 42, Wawasee 0
Eastside 48, West Noble 13
Heritage 37, Woodlan 13
Peak performers
ETHAN CRAWFORD, LEO
148 rushing yards, 3 TDs
LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE
405 total yards, 6 TDs
GAVIN WALLACE, EASTSIDE
112 receiving yards, 3 TDs
LUKAS HUNT, BLUFFTON
337 total yards, 4 TDs
OWEN WANNER, SOUTH ADAMS
284 total yards, 5 TDs
TYRESE BROWN, SNIDER
189 rushing yards, 2 TDs
ERIC ROGERS, HERITAGE
318 rushing yards, 5 TDs
WILL HOOVER, CENTRAL NOBLE
5 rush TDs
Desmond Smith, Homestead
115 rush yards, 3 TDS
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story