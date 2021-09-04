Senior puts on show as Churubusco tops Garrett

After 9 p.m., the cable channel Nickelodeon changes its broadcast schedule to Nick at Nite. On Friday night at Garrett's Memorial Field, Churubusco senior Nick Nondorf only waited until kickoff at 7 to turn in his must-see performance. Nondorf's 15-yard touchdown reception gave the Eagles an early lead, propelling the Eagles to a 42-19 victory in a Northeast Corner Conference interdivisional matchup.

That score served as a fitting prelude to a memorable all-around game. Eleven seconds after an Ethan Hille 40-yard touchdown catch with 2:45 left in the third quarter, Nondorf returned an interception 47 yards for a score to put the Eagles up 35-12. Nondorf eclipsed the 200 mark in all-purpose yards – 74 yards and a touchdown receiving, 41 yards on just five rushes, the 47-yard interception return and a kickoff return of over 40 yards to set up another score.

CARROLL 40, NORTH SIDE 0: At Chambers Field, Jeff Becker ran for 124 yards on eight carries and threw for three scores as the Chargers (2-1, 2-1 SAC) blanked the Legends (0-3, 0-3), who got an interception from Brauntae Johnson.

NORTHROP 13, WAYNE 12: At Spuller Stadium, Roosevelt Norfleet III threw two touchdown passes to CJ Davis, the game-winner coming with 10:19 remaining as the Bruins (1-2, 1-2 SAC) edged the Generals (0-3, 0-3). Shawn Collins' 57-yard third-quarter run put Wayne on the board.

SNIDER 45, CONCORDIA 13: At Zollner Stadium, Tyrese Brown rushed for two touchdowns to propel the Panthers (2-1, 2-1 SAC) to victory over the Cadets (1-2, 1-2).

EAST NOBLE 57, HUNTINGTON NORTH 13: In Kendallville, the Class 4A No. 6 Knights (2-0, 1-0 Northeast 8) got three touchdowns in the first quarter from Zander Brazel.Dillon Trout caught a touchdown pass for Huntington North (1-2, 0-1).

EASTSIDE 48, WEST NOBLE 13: In Butler, Laban Davis threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns and added 157 rushing yards as the Class 2A, No. 7 Blazers (3-0) led 35-3 at halftime.

CENTRAL NOBLE 35, FAIRFIELD 14: In Benton, Will Hoover tied a school record with five touchdowns – all via the run – as the Cougars notched their first 3-0 start since 2003.

SOUTH ADAMS 42, BLUFFTON 32: In Bluffton, Trey Schoch caught six passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class A's top-ranked Starfires (3-0, 1-0 ACAC) to the win. Lukas Hunt threw for 183 and ran for 154 for Bluffton (1-2, 0-1).

WARSAW 43, PLYMOUTH 14: In Warsaw, the Tigers (2-1 1-0 Northeast Lakes Conference) picked up 8 yards per carry. Warsaw held Plymouth to 70 yards of offense.

CHELSEA (Mich.) 42, ANGOLA 14: In Angola, Kyle Brandt led the Hornets (1-2) with eight tackles, all of the solo variety.

HERITAGE 37, WOODLAN 13: In Monroeville, Eric Rogers rushed 39 times for 318 yards and five touchdowns as the Patriots (1-2, 1-0 ACAC) broke into the win column.

Jacob Snyder scored on runs of 12 and 21 yards for the Warriors (0-3, 0-1).