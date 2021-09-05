Leo offense keeps running smoothly

Leo has thrown the ball only five times this season. Yet it has a 3-0 record, is ranked fourth in the Class 4A media poll and fifth in the coaches poll, and has outscored Woodlan, Angola and Norwell 134-29 in total.

Vegas would probably set the over/under on Leo pass attempts this season at somewhere around 15, but right now the Leo offense is simply a case of: If it's not broken, why try to fix it?

“We feel comfortable running the ball and it's working,” Leo coach Jared Sauder said after Friday's 41-7 victory in Ossian over Norwell (2-1), which is ranked eighth in the Class 3A media poll and 10th in the coaches poll. “We keep doing what we feel sets us up well and that we do well.”

Ethan Crawford has just 10 carries for 270 yards and six touchdowns this season. Mason Sheron has 16 carries for 185 yards and five touchdowns. Carson Hoeppner has totaled 183 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Kaeden Miller has 121 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.

And quarterback Jackson Barbour, who has completed 1 of 5 passes for three yards with an interception on his lone attempt Friday, has 15 carries for 26 yards and three touchdowns.

“I mean, we're scoring a touchdown almost every run,” Sheron said. “When you're doing that, I don't think you need to go out there and pass too much.”

It helps that the Lions' defense has been superb – this week it'll face New Haven (1-2) in Leo-Cedarville – and the Leo offensive line has opened whopping holes. But having so many capable running backs seems an embarrassment of riches for the Lions.

“We always seem to have a fresh back and we've got big, strong guys who have worked really hard to get to where they're at,” Sauder said. “We have that front in front of them as well, so it's nice to be able to mix it up and spread the carries out a little bit.”

Defense steps up

Bishop Luers gave up a total of 73 points in victories over Carroll in the opener and Homestead on Friday, and in both cases the Knights' defense came up with big plays when the team needed them most.

When Homestead was on the verge of taking a two-score lead with less than three minutes to play Friday, senior Evan Linker intercepted quarterback Peyton Slaven near the goal line, setting up the Bishop Luers game-winning drive that put it ahead 45-42. The game ended with that score after Da'Von Doughty intercepted a Hail Mary attempt as time expired.

That finish was reminiscent of the opener against Carroll, when the Knights (3-0), who also have a victory over Wayne, broke up a pass attempt from Jeff Becker on fourth down in the final minutes.

When the Chargers got the ball back for the final time with 90 seconds to play, the Knights forced three incomplete passes before Isaac Zay intercepted a throw on fourth down to end the 38-31 game.

After Friday's game, Linker refused to take much credit for the play, but the rest of the Knights were not shy in describing how pivotal it was.

“The defense did what we absolutely had to. Evan Linker came up with the play of the season for the defense, I couldn't be prouder for a kid who works as hard as he does,” coach Kyle Lindsay said.

“I feel like I just got lucky,” Linker said, with dozens of teammates behind him, pushing him into the spotlight of the television cameras. “It was a bad throw, but we got the W and that's all that matters.”

It was an overwhelming moment for the senior, who said he does not currently plan to play college ball.

“Football is my life, and this is basically my last season playing football, I don't think I'm going to go further, so every second counts for me,” Linker said. “We're a family, and that's all that matters.”

Jets victorious

No. 5 Adams Central football shut out Parke Heritage, which entered the game ranked third in the AP and IFCA Class A polls, 35-0 in Fortville on Saturday night. The Flying Jets (2-1), who narrowly lost to Eastside in Week 2, jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Wolves (2-1) in the first half and led 27-0 at halftime. It was their first shutout since blanking Tri 41-0 in Week 3 last season.