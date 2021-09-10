Freshman kicker lifts Warsaw

Not yet even a student at Warsaw Community High School when the Tigers shared the Northern Lakes Conference championship last season with Mishawaka, freshman kicker Mason Smythe made the difference Friday. His 19-yard field goal with 2:02 remaining proved the difference as the Tigers knocked off the Class 5A, No. 4 Cavemen, 17-15, at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka.

Warsaw and Mishawaka both finished 6-1 in league play in 2020 to split the NLC title. Now through two weeks of league play, the Tigers (3-1 overall) rank as one of three squads remaining with 2-0 marks in the conference along with Northridge and Concord.

WOODLAN 32, BLUFFTON 19: In Woodburn, Jake Snyder finished 29-of-35 passing for 401 yards as the Warriors shocked the visiting Tigers for their first win of the year. Joe Reidy caught nine passes for 170 yards for Woodlan (1-3, 1-1 ACAC), and Andy Stephenson added eight grabs for 108 yards. Lukas Hunt rushed for 70 yards, adding a touchdown both running and passing for Bluffton (1-3, 0-2).

CARROLL 54, NORTHROP 21: At Carroll, Luke Carmody rushed for 162 yards on just 12 carries and scored twice, while Jeffrey Becker threw for 134 yards and three scores as the Chargers improved to 3-1 overall and in the SAC. Dane Kilby caught two touchdowns for the Bruins (1-3, 1-3).

NORTH SIDE 21, WAYNE 14: At Wayne, Jontae Lambert scored on runs of 24, 21 and six yards as the Legends notched their first win of the year. Donovan Williams went 10-of-18 passing for 130 yards for North Side (1-3, 1-3 SAC), while Lamarion Nelson finished with 167 rushing yards for the Generals (0-4, 0-4).

BISHOP LUERS 49, CONCORDIA 14: At Luersfield, Carson Clark threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Sir Hale ran for 148 yards and a pair of scores as the Class 2A, No. 1 Knights (4-0) raced to a 35-7 halftime edge. The Cadets fell to 1-3 overall and in SAC play.

ANGOLA 38, WEST NOBLE 10: In Ligonier, Andre Tagliaferri scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, including touchdown grabs of 72 and 79 yards, as the Hornets (2-2, 1-0 Northeast Corner Conference) won their divisional opener. Freshman Seth Pruitt scored on a 54-yard run for the Chargers (1-3, 0-1).

EAST NOBLE 45, DEKALB 7: In Waterloo, the Knights led 28-0 after one quarter thanks to three Zander Brazel touchdown passes and a scoring run to get East Noble (3-0, 2-0 Northeast 8) started. Tegan Irk’s 11-yard pass to Donnie Wiley with 56 seconds remaining ensured the Barons (0-4, 0-2) didn’t get shut out.

CENTRAL NOBLE 28, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0: In Albion, the area’s leading scorer added to his tally early, as two Will Hoover touchdowns in the first half helped keep the Cougars (4-0, 1-0 NECC Small Division) perfect on the season.

SOUTH ADAMS 42, HERITAGE 6: In Berne, Class A’s top-ranked Starfires had little trouble in remaining unbeaten in 2021, despite spotting the visiting Patriots a 6-0 lead after one quarter. South Adams (4-0, 2-0 ACAC) saw Owen Wanner finish 14-of-21 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while Xavier Rogers ran for 69 yards for Heritage (1-3, 1-1).

NORWELL 49, BELLMONT 7: In Decatur, Luke Graft (183) and Jon Colbert (144) both eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards to power the Knights (3-1, 1-1 NE8). The Braves (0-4, 0-2) got a 7-yard touchdown pass to open the second-half scoring.

GARRETT 28, LAKELAND 0: In LaGrange, Trey Richards caught three touchdown passes from Aaden Lytle as the Railroaders (3-1, 1-0 NECC Big Division) rallied from their first loss of the year.