Homestead uses big plays to dump Dwenger

Homestead trailed for a grand total of 11 seconds at Shields Field on Friday night.

Bishop Dwenger (3-1) scored on its opening drive with 9:20 remaining in the first quarter, but on Homestead's first offensive play Spartans quarterback Peyton Slaven found Nate Anderson in the middle of the field for an 80-yard touchdown pass, tying the game with 9:09 left in the quarter.

Homestead (3-1) scored another touchdown late in the first quarter and never trailed again, running away with 37-21 victory over the Saints to bounce back from last week's loss to Bishop Luers.

"I think it's going to carry into next week, we kind of got the stink off of us from the loss, so it's always good to come out and be confident and get it done," Anderson said.

The 80-yard touchdown by Anderson was a sign of things to come: In the final minute of the first half, Slaven hit Anderson with a 15-yard touchdown pass right as he passed the pylon and into the near corner of the end zone, giving the Spartans a 21-7 lead.

And with 9:16 to go in the fourth quarter, Anderson returned a Bishop Dwenger kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown, giving the Saints a 34-14 lead (the extra point bounced off the left upright).

"Me and Nate are special, it's incredible. We've got something that's incredible, and I'm so glad he's on my team and I get to throw it to him," Slaven said. "Every play, he's open. Every time a play fails, I always look to him."

In the game's opening minutes, Bishop Dwenger senior running back KJ Tippmann slipped through two near-tackles and broke away for a 58-yard touchdown.

With 2:10 remaining in the first quarter, Homestead's Brett Fuchs barreled into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown that would give the Spartans the lead they would hold for good.

Slaven scored the first touchdown of the second half on a quarterback keep that gave the Spartans a 28-7 lead, and Carter Dixon hit a 34-yard field goal with less than four minutes remaining in the game.

Evan Springer did hit Rocco Ciocca with a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to cut Homestead's lead to 28-14, and KJ Tippmann scored his second touchdown of the night with just under six minutes to play.

Friday's result meant that Bishop Dwenger joined and Homestead remained in the ranks of one-loss SAC teams, which also include Carroll and Snider. Bishop Luers (4-0) is the only remaining undefeated team in the conference, sitting alone in first place after beating Concordia 49-14.

