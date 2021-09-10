Powerhouse teams face off to decide area's best

We're now a third of the way through the regular season, and all of our local conferences have kicked off league play. For some teams, it's not entirely clear what they'll show us in the next few weeks, but others are clearly distinguishing themselves at the top of the heap.

Class 5A and 6A

1. Bishop Dwenger (3-0): The Saints' schedule through the first three weeks has been one of the most forgiving in the SAC. All the Class 5A No. 2 team has done is beat the first three opponents on the schedule by at least two touchdowns. Tonight's game against Homestead should be the most revealing so far this season. (No change from Week 3.)

2. Homestead (2-1): You sometimes hear that a Class 6A team should be “embarrassed” for losing to a Class 2A team. Not this time: The Spartans had a few costly mistakes in the final minutes against Bishop Luers, but Homestead also rallied to take a lead after trailing 35-21 at halftime. From the start of the third quarter until the final seconds of the game, the Spartans held Bishop Luers to a field goal. They showed plenty to be proud of, too. (No change.)

3. Carroll (2-1): The Chargers' season-opening loss to Bishop Luers is also looking like less and less of an indictment. All Carroll has done since is beat Snider with its backup QB and demolished North Side 40-0. (No change.)

4. Snider (2-1): The Panthers bounced back from the loss to Carroll with a win over Concordia, but the challenge now might be playing today. As of Thursday, Snider had not found a replacement after learning Wednesday that South Side would not be able play this week because of COVID protocols. (No change.)

5. Warsaw (2-1): The Tigers opened conference play with a win over Plymouth last week, but will a team that completed two passes for 12 yards against the Rockies be able to get the win over Class 5A No. 7 Mishawaka tonight? (No change.)

Class 3A and 4A

1. Leo (3-0): The Lions didn't slow down last week, rolling over Norwell 41-7. They're on a collision course with East Noble next week. (No change.)

2. East Noble (2-0): With games against DeKalb and Leo this week and next, it will soon be clear who rules the NE8. (No change.)

3. Columbia City (2-1): The Eagles followed a loss to Delta with a 62-35 win over Bellmont, during which Columbia City racked up 463 rushing yards, 270 of those from Ethan Sievers. (Up one.)

4. Norwell (2-1): The Knights took a blow from Leo, but it was still technically the closest game the Lions have played so far this year. Games against Bellmont and New Haven give Norwell a chance to right itself. (Down one.)

5. Garrett (2-1): The Railroaders sustained their first loss against Churubusco last week, but they're still the only NECC big division school with two or more wins. (No change.)

Class A and 2A

1. Bishop Luers (3-0): A conference title might have seemed like a lofty goal at the beginning of the season, but at this point the Knights certainly are playing like the favorite. (No change.)

2. Eastside (3-0): A win over Adams Central was encouraging, and it looks even better now the Jets knocked off Parke Heritage. Eastside plays Churubusco this week for a chance to take control of the NECC small division standings. (No change.)

3. Adams Central (2-1): How do you follow up a two-point loss to an impressive Eastside team? Shutting out the then-Class A No. 3 and taking their place in the next week's poll is a good way to go. (No change.)

4. South Adams (3-0): We all know this isn't last year's Starfires team, and a 42-32 win over Bluffton isn't the sort of dominant victory that the ACAC had grown to expect. But as long as they keep winning, the Starfires will deserve a spot in the power rankings. (No change.)

5. Churubusco (2-1): The Eagles halted the Garrett Railroaders last week, and they appear to be getting more and more confident every week. Don't look now, but Central Noble (3-0) could also make some noise in the NECC small division. (No change.)

