Week 4 High School Football Picks

Some of the most intriguing high school football games on the schedule this week, and high school sports editor Victoria Jacobsen's picks for each:

1. Homestead (2-1) at Bishop Dwenger (3-0): This might be the hardest pick of the year so far. Both teams are breaking in new quarterbacks, and Homestead seems to have the edge there, with Peyton Slaven completing 65.5% of his passes for 554 yards, although both teams have scored 132 points in three games. When it comes to the defenses, the Saints already have 11.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for a loss.

Pick: Bishop Dwenger – but I wouldn't be shocked to see this game head into overtime like last year's meeting.

2. Eastside (3-0) at Churubusco (2-1): Control of the NECC small school division is up for grabs. Busco has looked more impressive each week this season – but Eastside hasn't made a real misstep so far. Eastside senior quarterback Laban Davis is averaging 144.7 yards in the air and 142.3 on the ground.

Pick: Eastside

3. North Side (0-3) at Wayne (0-3): These two SAC programs are in desperate need for a win. It's been a rough sequence of events for the Legends in particular, but all the talent and optimism on display this summer should resurface soon. Right?

Pick: North Side

4. Warsaw (2-1) at Mishawaka (3-0): The Northern Lakes Conference is heating up as the run-happy Tigers visit the Cavemen, with whom they shared the NLC title last season.

Pick: Mishawaka

Last week's record: 1-2; season: 8-5

