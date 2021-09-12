Spartans 'not out of it' in SAC after topping Saints

Homestead knocked off one of the SAC's two remaining undefeated teams on Friday night, beating Bishop Dwenger 37-21 a week after falling to the conference's other undefeated team, Bishop Luers.

Quarterback Peyton Slaven, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 245 yards, ran for another 65 and accounted for three total touchdowns, said this latest win was proof that the Spartans (3-1) are still in the conference race. They are one of four teams, along with Bishop Dwenger, Carroll and Snider, who all have one loss, while Bishop Luers is alone in first place.

“We're not out of it. I think people really underestimated us after last week, but we're not out of it,” Slaven said.

Coach Chad Zolman said the team responded just as a coach would want after suffering its first loss of the season.

“We had their attention after last week. They just responded well. They went to work, starting Saturday morning, and we watched film,” Zolman said. “The rest of the week, we fixed some of the things that I think were apparent from that previous week.”

Churubusco finds kicking weapon

Churubusco was unable to get anything going offensively in the first half of its home matchup Friday against Class 2A No. 6 Eastside and trailed 7-0 at the break.

With the Eagles kicking off to start the third quarter, they gambled, trying to create a play on special teams. Busco kicker Rosey Stephens, who joined the team last season because girls soccer was canceled, directed a surprise onside kick to the right side of the field. For a moment it looked as though the Eagles had recovered, but the referees ruled the ball had not gone 10 yards.

Churubusco coach Paul Sade was not discouraged. Late in the fourth quarter, after the Eagles had pulled within 20-13 following a 38-yard touchdown pass from Riley Buroff to Nick Nondorf, Sade dialed up the onside kick again.

This time, Stephens' kick squirted forward and bounced off the shoulder pads of an Eastside player trying to recover it, caroming back toward the Churubusco line and precipitating a mad scramble for possession. At the bottom of the pile. Busco's Croix Habertsock had the ball and the Eagles had another chance.

Eastside stopped that final Churubusco drive near midfield to claim the win, but the Eagles have a weapon in the kicking game.