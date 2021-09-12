Dwenger girls return to top of conference

Bishop Dwenger girls golf is back on top of the conference after winning the SAC Girls Golf Tournament at Brookwood Golf Club on Saturday afternoon with a team score of 369.

The Saints had won the conference tournament eight times in nine years before Snider ended the streak in 2020, but the Panthers had to settle for second with a score of 380 this time. Bishop Luers was third at 424.

“It feels wonderful. The girls really came around on the back nine. They earned it,” Bishop Dwenger coach Megan Ryan said.

The Saints shot a combined 191 on the front nine but put up a score of 178 on the back nine.

Snider's Cylie Pyle and Bishop Dwenger's Lily Stowe posted low scores of 88, although Pyle was named the individual medalist based on her score on the second handicap hole.

Golfers from the conference's private schools (Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers and Concordia) have claimed individual medalist honors every year from 2011 to 2019, but Pyle has made it two champions in a row for Fort Wayne Community Schools, following Skylar Whitman of Northrop's win in 2020. Pyle is the first SAC individual medalist for Snider since Ashton Taft won in 2010.

All five of Bishop Dwenger's players shot in the top 10 to finish the day with All-SAC honors: In addition to Stowe, Lauren Munson and Kylie Smith each shot 92, Clara Burns shot 97 and Bekah Landstoffer shot 99.

“It was a team effort, not just one individual,” Ryan said of the Saints. “It shows how strong our numbers 1 through 5 are. Our numbers really don't make a difference, they're ready to step up when needed, and I think today was an excellent example of that.”

Helena Pyle of Bishop Luers and Lexi Matthias of Snider each shot 93. Snider's Anica Hall earned all-conference honors with a score of 96 and Wayne's Lillian Wilson was 10th with a score of 97.

Concordia was fourth overall with a score of 444, Wayne fifth at 460, Northrop sixth at 486 and North Side seventh with a score of 499. South Side did not field a full team.

Northeast 8 Tournament: Columbia City claimed its third straight conference title with a team score of 345 at Cross Creek Golf Club in Decatur, while Bellmont was second at 370 and DeKalb third with a score of 372. Barons golfer Lillie Cone won individual medalist honors by carding a 78 on the par-71 course.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament: Fairfield upset Fremont at the league tournament at Heron Creek in LaGrange Saturday, as the Falcons shot 370 and the Eagles were runners-up with a team score of 383. Katie Baker's 90 led Fremont and was enough to finish second as an individual. West Noble was third with a team score of 402.

Northern Lakes Conference: Warsaw took third with a score of 370 and Wawasee sixth (433) at their conference tournament at Bent Oak in Elkhart.

Cybil Stillson shot a 73 to win her fourth conference tournament title and lead NorthWood to another league title.

ACAC Tournament: Heritage placed first at the conference tournament at Celina Lynx in Celina, Ohio, with a team score of 413. Mary Jones of Adams Central was the individual medalist with a score of 82.

