Area teams prepare to make run at state title

Fall weather has barely arrived in northeast Indiana, but the golf postseason tournaments begin Friday.

Local teams will be competing at the East Noble, Angola, Warsaw, Norwell and Eastbrook sectionals.

East Noble Sectional – Cobblestone Golf Club

Teams: Carroll, Churubusco, Columbia City, Concord, East Noble, Fairfield, Goshen, Lakeland, Northridge, Prairie Heights, West Noble, Westview

When: 8:45 a.m. Friday

Defending champion: Concord, winning score 324

Defending medalist: Isabelle Brunner and Brooke Watson, both of Concord, shot 74 (both have since graduated)

Teams to watch: The defending champs lost the two low scorers from last year's tournament and just finished fourth in the NLC tournament. Carroll and Columbia City were both honorable mentions just outside the Top 25 in the final coaches poll of the regular season, but the Eagles just won their third NE8 title in a row (this time with a team score of 345) on Saturday and then beat Carroll 168-197 at Eagle Glen on Tuesday.

Individuals to watch: Abby Pequignot of Columbia City took second place at the NE8 tournament with an 81 at Cross Creek Golf Club in Decatur. Marissa GeRue of Carroll was the individual medalist when the Eagles and Chargers met on Tuesday, carding a 38 over nine holes. GeRue, now a sophomore, is also the only local player who qualified for the state finals as an individual last season.

Angola Sectional – Zollner Golf Course

Teams: Angola, DeKalb, Bishop Dwenger, Blackhawk Christian, Concordia, North Side, Northrop, Snider, Fremont, Garrett, Leo, Woodlan

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Defending champion: Fremont (393)

Defending medalist: Lillie Cone, DeKalb (85)

Teams to watch: Fremont was upset by Fairfield and took second at the NECC tournament last Saturday with a score of 383. Bishop Dwenger beat out Snider for the SAC title at Brookwood, continuing a tug-of-war between the programs in recent years (last year, the Saints finished behind the Panthers in the conference tournament but beat Snider by six strokes to take second place at Zollner.) DeKalb also shot a season's best 372 to take third at the NE8 tournament.

Individuals to watch: Cone, the defending medalist, won her conference tournament on Saturday with a 78. Fremont's Katie Baker finished second at sectional last year and led the Eagles with a 90 at the NECC tournament on Saturday.

Warsaw Sectional – Stonehenge Golf Club

Teams: Bremen, NorthWood, Plymouth, Rochester Community, Tippecanoe Valley, Warsaw Community, Wawasee, Whitko

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Defending champion: NorthWood (346)

Defending medalist: Cybil Stillson, NorthWood (76)

What to watch for: Stillson won her fourth straight Northern Lakes Conference individual title Saturday at Bent Oak Golf Club in Elkhart with a 73, helping her team to a score of 348, putting plenty of distnace between itself and runner-up Plymouth (364). Warsaw, last year's sectional runner-up, finished third at the conference tournament at 370. Taylor Cripe of Wawasee advanced to regional as an individual last season.

Norwell Sectional – Timber Ridge Golf Course

Teams: Adams Central, Bellmont, Bluffton, Bishop Luers, South Side, Wayne, Heritage, Homestead, New Haven, Norwell, South Adams

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Defending champion: Homestead (300)

Defending medalist: Madison Dabagia, Homestead (71)

Teams to watch: No. 6 Homestead has dominated this sectional in recent years, winning each of the last six and 18 titles since the program's first in 2000. The Spartans beat runner-up Heritage by 81 strokes last year – no surprise, as they swept first through fifth place in the individual standings. Homestead tied for third at the state preview tournament at Prairie View this year, and with multiple players who can shoot under par on any given day, they could well be in the running to match their state title in 2019 or the state runner-up finish in 2020.

Individuals to watch: Dabagia has finished second, fourth and fifth in her previous trips to state and regularly breaks into the 60s. Simone Senk set a school record last month with a nine-hole score of 30 (–6) at Coyote Creek Golf Club and recorded her first hole-in-one this month. Scarlett Senk has carded a 69 this season. In short, there will be a lot to watch for on this team alone.

Eastbrook Sectional – Arbor Trace Golf Club

Teams: Eastbrook, Huntington North, Madison-Grant, Manchester, Marion, Mississinewa, Northfield, Oak Hill, Southern Wells, Southwood, Wabash

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Defending champion: Oak Hill (377)

Defending medalist: Hope Mygrant, Oak Hill (77) (graduated)

What to watch for: Huntington North placed seventh at the sectional last year with a team score of 402, but the Vikings took fourth at last week's NE8 tournament with a team score of 378. 2020 sectional runner-up Grace Dill and Meghan Stephan both earned All-NE8 honors for the Vikings by shooting 88 on Saturday.

vjacobsen@jg.net