Cougars RB putting up big numbers

ALBION – If you scroll through Indiana high school football standings and statistics, 4-0 Central Noble will pop up in some encouraging places.

The Cougars are tied with Eastside in the NECC Small Division, both undefeated with one division win. After shutting out Prairie Heights 28-0 in Week 4, Central Noble is giving up just 11 points per game, which ranks eighth in Class 2A, and is winning by an average of 20.5 points, seventh in 2A.

But perhaps the most eye-popping figure is senior running back Will Hoover's 784 rushing yards, which is the third most in the state behind Alex Deming of Rochester with 1,023 and Noah Mungia of New Prairie with 921, according to MaxPreps. His 12 total touchdowns leads northeast Indiana and ties him for sixth in the state.

“It's really cool to just see that number. It's hard to grasp, really, but a lot of the thanks goes to the offensive line,” Hoover said. “I don't run the ball without them blocking for me.”

Not bad for a program that went 4-6 in 2020 and 2-8 in 2019 and has not opened the season 4-0 since 2003, the year many of the team's seniors were born.

“We have 13 seniors, and those guys have played a lot of varsity football,” coach Hayden Kilgore said. “Two years ago when I got here, these guys were playing varsity football for us. Our defense is playing extremely well for us right now, giving up 11 points per game, which for us is extremely good. We take pride in that, and that will keep us in a lot of ball games.”

The Cougars' defense has been a turnover-generating machine, with eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Senior Preston Diffendarfer has three interceptions, which ties for 10th in the state. (Columbia City junior Josh Arntz leads the state with five.)

Diffendarfer, who recorded three interceptions last year, is another one of those seniors who has seen significant playing time since his sophomore year, as is offensive lineman Jackson Hoover, one of five returners on the line.

“It's nice, because you don't have to start from square one all over again,” Jackson Hoover said. “It makes my job a lot easier, blocking for (Will Hoover) when he runs as well as he does. It makes everyone else look better, and it's nice to be in the spotlight for a change.”

Will Hoover is averaging 8.3 yards a carry and has tied a school record with five touchdowns in one game, which he did against Fairfield.

Kilgore and many of his players cite that 35-14 win in Week 3 as one of the highlights so far this season, a decisive turnaround from 2020, when Fairfield beat the Cougars twice by a combined score of 70-18 and knocked Central Noble out of the sectional. But the biggest tests are still to come as Central Noble closes out its regular season against Churubusco, Eastside and Garrett, in that order.

“I don't have a problem being the underdog. We don't have any pressure on us, we're just here to prove ourselves,” Will Hoover said.

