Knights stay unbeaten but rivals close behind

With four weeks in the books (for most teams), we have just one undefeated team in the SAC – Class 2A Bishop Luers. But with four teams (Carroll, Homestead, Bishop Dwenger and Snider) all with one loss, the conference race is still very much alive.

Meanwhile, tonight's game between Leo and East Noble is looking like the de-facto NE8 championship, and we'll still have to wait for the front-runners in the ACAC and NECC divisions to meet.

Class 5A and 6A

1. Homestead (3-1): The Spartans rebounded with a win over Bishop Dwenger. The Peyton Slaven-Nate Anderson connection was cooking last week, and Homestead proved it can score quickly on anyone. (Up one spot from Week 4.)

2. Carroll (3-1): Don't look now, but the Chargers are on a three-game win streak. They've shown they can win when favored and they can win in adverse circumstances, as was the case in Week 2. (Up one.)

3. Bishop Dwenger (3-1): Last Friday's game might have felt a lot different if the Saints hadn't had an interception at the goal line and a fourth-down conversion fail around the Spartans' 20 in the third quarter. But in a league where some teams seem to be able to score at will, those missed opportunities really hurt. (Down two.)

4. Snider (2-1): It still feels like we haven't seen this Panthers team come into its own yet, and losing last week's game because of COVID issues at South Side probably doesn't help. But they're still very much in the running for a conference title. (No change.)

5. Warsaw (3-1): The Tigers were ready to take on Class 5A No. 7 Mishawaka, handing the Cavemen their first loss 17-15. I expect the Tigers to move up in these rankings as the SAC teams beat up on each other. (No change.)

Class 3A and 4A

1. East Noble (3-0): Since losing their Week 2 game to COVID, the Knights have beaten Huntington North and DeKalb as if they're trying to make up for lost time. (Up one.)

2. Leo (4-0): The Lions might not like to pass the ball a whole lot, but they have yet to score fewer than 41 points a game. Meanwhile, the defense has yet to allow more than two touchdowns. (Down one).

3. Columbia City (3-1): Most of us don't have the Eagles winning head-to-head matchups against East Noble or Leo, but for this moment they are all tied at 2-0 atop the NE8 standings. (No change.)

4. Norwell (3-1): After getting waxed by Leo, the Knights got back on track with a 49-7 win over Bellmont last week. (No change.)

5. Garrett (3-0): The Railroaders also bounced back from a loss and beat Lakeland to move to 1-0 in the NECC Big School Division. (No change.)

Class 1A and 2A

1. Bishop Luers (4-0): In case you'd somehow forgotten how much the Knights had improved in 365 days, they fell 38-0 to Concordia in Week 4 of 2020, with a record of 1-3. A year later, they're 4-0 and beat the Cadets 49-14, their largest margin of victory so far this year. (No change.)

2. Eastside (4-0): The Blazers are ranked seventh in the Class 2A coaches poll and fifth in the media poll. They might not be dominating opponents, but you it's hard to fault a team that's undefeated after playing Adams Central. (No change.)

3. Adams Central (3-1): We all heard that Jay County is better this year – and the Jets polished them off 54-7 last weekend. That's one touchdown allowed in the last two weeks. (No change.)

4. South Adams (4-0): The Starfires face the first big test of the season today against Class A No. 4 Monroe Central. South Adams is ranked third in the coaches poll. (No change.)

5. Churubusco (2-2): Central Noble is breathing down Busco's neck in the NECC, but wins over Lakeland and Garrett and respectable losses against Columbia City and Eastside remain a little more convincing. (No change.)

