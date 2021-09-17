Leo holds on to beats East Noble in NE8 showdown

KENDALLVILLE – Most classic wins don't involve giving up 20 straight points in the second half on an archrival's home field.

But after Leo ended East Noble's 20-0 scoring run with a game-winning 15-yard touchdown by Kaeden Miller with 3:29 remaining and forced the Knights to turn the ball over on downs with 10 seconds to play, the Lions were perfectly happy to claim a 40-32 victory and take control of the NE8.

"East Noble is such a great team, I would play this game over and over and over. I would play East Noble every single week," said Miller, a senior running back, who finished the game with seven carries for 155 yards. "They had such a great second half, and I think our boys just really stuck together and grinded it out."

Friday's highly-anticipated NE8 matchup ended with a grind – and three straight incomplete passes for East Noble – but the Lions opened with an explosive run moments into the game when Miller emerged from the backfield, seemingly untouched by any East Noble defenders, and raced downfield for 80 yards before finally being brought down from behind at the 3-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Jackson Barbour punched it in from a yard out. A 2-point conversion run by Carson Hoeppner gave Leo an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

That quick strike was a sign of things to come. Another touchdown and 2-point conversion, scored by Ethan Crawford and Mason Sheron, respectively, gave the Lions a 16-0 advantage in the first quarter. Sheron would score again with about four minutes remaining in the half on a confusing play that was originally flagged due to an illegal substitution, but was allowed to stand when Leo declined the penalty. He struck again on a 58-yard run with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

East Noble also scored two touchdowns in the first half, but the 32-12 Leo lead made the game look even more lopsided than it was, since the Lions had attempted and scored 2-point conversions each time, while the Knights had failed convert on both their attempts.

But East Noble finally got rolling in the second half, eating up almost all of the third quarter and much of the fourth on three scoring drives. The Leo offense barely saw the field, and on one drive quickly fumbled the ball, which was recovered by East Noble's Dalton Stinson. A 28-yard touchdown run by Dalton Stinson tied the game with just over eight minutes to play.

"That game lived up to everything that everybody hoped for," Leo coach Jared Sauder said. "Hats off to East Noble – in the second half they showed a lot of heart, but our guys did too. Our guys stepped up on that fourth-quarter drive to score, and then a big defensive stop, and I can't say enough about our kids and how they played tonight."

