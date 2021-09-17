Luers keeps rolling

After opening the season with victories against teams in Class 3A, 4A and a pair of 6A squads, Bishop Luers had little trouble against its first of four Class 5A foes Friday night at Chambers Field, taking out North Side 55-9 to retain its perch as the lone unbeaten in Summit Athletic Conference play through five weeks.

The Knights (5-0), who received all but one of the 15 possible first-place votes in this week’s AP poll, jumped ahead 35-9 by halftime. The Legends fell to 1-4.

WAYNE 36, SOUTH SIDE 26: At Wayne, the 1-2 punch of Lamarion Nelson (26 carries, 267 yards) and Shawn Collins (10 carries, 101 yards) helped the Generals notch their first win of the year. Wayne (1-4) rolled up 373 yards on 42 attempts rushing. Ashton Johnson caught six passes for 115 yards for the Archers (1-3).

NORTHROP 27, CONCORDIA 14: At Spuller Stadium, Julante Hinton scored a pair of second-half rushing touchdowns to aid the Bruins (2-3) to their first victory in regulation over the Cadets (1-4) since 2011.

ADAMS CENTRAL 56, HERITAGE 0: In Monroe, the Flying Jets seized a 21-point advantage less than six minutes in, then rattled off four touchdowns in a 7:30 second-quarter stretch. Nick Neuenschwander eclipsed the century mark in rushing in emphatic fashion, needing just three carries to pick up 113 yards for Adams Central (4-1, 2-0 ACAC) to tie South Adams atop the ACAC standings. Eric Rogers, Jr.’s 49 yards paced the Patriots (1-4, 1-2).

WARSAW 36, NORTHRIDGE 3: In Warsaw, Julius Jones returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for the Tigers (4-1, 3-0 NLC), who scored 27 second-half points to keep pace with Concord as the two remaining unbeatens in NLC play.

CENTRAL NOBLE 56, FREMONT 12: In Fremont, the Cougars stayed perfect despite the state’s fourth-leading rusher, Will Hoover, playing just three plays. Central Noble improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2003, moving to 2-0 in the NECC’s Small Division.

WEST NOBLE 13, FAIRFIELD 6: In Benton, Peter Bradley’s 4-yard touchdown run with 8:48 left in the third quarter put the Chargers (2-3, 1-1 NECC Big Division) ahead for good in the Battle Of US 33. Julio Macias added field goals of 24 and 33 yards to give West Noble some breathing room.

EASTSIDE 42, GARRETT 14: In Butler, Laban Davis’ monster night of 313 yards on 22 carries helped the Blazers (5-0) hoist the Train Trophy for the sixth straight season. Robert Koskie picked up 106 yards and a score on his team-high 23 rushes for Garrett (3-2).

NORWELL 35, NEW HAVEN 18: In New Haven, Luke Graft scored four touchdowns, the final one coming on an 88-yard run, as the Knights (4-1, 1-1 NE8) stayed a game back of league leaders Leo and Columbia City. Jakar Williams scored on an 80-yard run of his own for the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2).

JAY COUNTY 40, BLUFFTON 27: In Portland, Quinn Faulkner ran for five touchdowns as the Patriots downed the Tigers in ACAC competition. Lukas Hunt threw for 194 yards and rushed for a team-high 89 for Bluffton (1-4, 0-3).

MONROE CENTRAL 23, SOUTH ADAMS 0: In Parker City, Class 1A’s No. 4-ranked Golden Bears handed the Starfires, the top-ranked 1A club entering play this week, their first shutout loss since a 37-0 loss to Woodlan on Oct. 9, 2015. Monroe Central notched its first victory over South Adams (4-1) in the regular season since the series commenced in 2018.