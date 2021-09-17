Week 5 High School Football Picks

Some of the most intriguing high school football games on the schedule this week, and high school sports editor Victoria Jacobsen's picks for each:

1. Leo (4-0) at East Noble (3-0): It's not technically an NE8 championship game, but it sure feels like one. Leo thrives on misdirection (ask any photographer or videographer who tries to capture the Lions on film), and their defense has yet to give up more than two touchdowns in a game. But what will that defense do against an East Noble team with a wealth of weapons?

Pick: East Noble – by a hair

2. Carroll (3-1) at Bishop Dwenger (3-1): The biggest games involving the Chargers in recent years have tended to be shootouts, a race to see who could keep up with Becker & Co. But last week the Saints reached the red zone twice in the third quarter against Homestead and came away with nothing to show for it – that's not a recipe for hanging with Carroll.

Pick: Carroll

3. Snider (2-1) at Homestead (3-1): Along with Carroll-Bishop Dwenger, this game is essentially an elimination game in the SAC race. Homestead's Nate Anderson was on fire last week, but what will the Panthers look like after a week with no game?

Pick: Homestead

Last week's record: 2-2; season: 10-7

