Chargers rebound to take title

KENDALLVILLE – On Tuesday, the Carroll girls golf team played one of its worst rounds of the season, posting a nine-hole score of 197 at Eagle Glen to lose to Columbia City by nearly 30 strokes – not where it wanted to be with the sectional tournament three days away.

But the Chargers were a different team by the time they teed off at the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone Golf Course on Friday. They shot 163 on the front nine and 160 on the back to claim the sectional title with a score of 323, just the seventh in program history and the first since a three-year title streak from 2014-16. Second-place Columbia City (359) and third-place Goshen (368) will also advance to next week's regional tournament at Noble Hawk.

Carroll sophomore Marissa GeRue was the individual medalist, scoring a 3-over-par 75. She birdied the 14th and 17th holes to shoot an even-par 36 on the back nine.

“It's surreal, because we came into this knowing we had a decent chance of winning. And I knew I had a chance at making medalist, and it was in the back of my head and I knew I wanted to do it, but it wasn't on my priority list,” GeRue said. “The priority was wanting my team to go through. So having both happen, it's just crazy.”

The most surprising performance of the day for the Chargers might have been that of freshman Gaby Frick, who said she hadn't scored better than 87 for a full 18-hole round. On Friday, she knocked six strokes off her personal best to finish tied for second with a score of 81.

“I think I was able to focus more. And I guess the nerves made me play better,” Frick said.

“She's worked hard at it all year long,” Carroll coach Bryan Koehlinger said of Frick. “It was one of those days where everything came together. So we're very, very happy for her and Marissa – what a great round of her.”

Lindsey McCammon led Columbia City with an 83, and Abigail Pequignot and Lily Fowler each shot 88 for the Eagles.

Hope Haarer of Westview shot 81 to advance as an individual, and Mackensy Mabie of West Noble and Karisa Dyer will also advance to the regional with scores of 88.

