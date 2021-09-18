Saturday, September 18, 2021 1:00 am
Highlights
Scoreboard
Carroll 42, Bishop Dwenger 23
Northrop 27, Concordia 14
Bishop Luers 55, North Side 9
Snider 17, Homestead 14
Wayne 36, South Side 26
Jay County 40, Bluffton 27
Central Noble 56, Fremont 12
Churubusco 35, Prairie Heights 0
Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28
Eastside 42, Garrett 14
Adams Central 56, Heritage 0
Huntington North 34, Bellmont 17
Lakeland 30, Angola 28
Leo 40, East Noble 32
Warsaw 36, Northridge 3
Norwell 35, New Haven 18
Monroe Central 23, S. Adams 0
NorthWood 44, Wawasee 14
West Noble 13, Fairfield 6
Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6
Peak Performers
LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE
155 passing yards, 3TDs; 313 rushing yards, 3TDs
JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL
327 passing yards, 6 TDs
JAMESON COVERSTONE, CARROLL
173 receiving yards, 3TDs
ALEX CURRIE, ADAMS CENTRAL
Rushing TD, receiving TD, punt return TD
KAINON CARICO, EAST NOBLE
214 rushing yards, 2TDs
KAEDEN MILLER, LEO
159 rushing yards, TD
LAMARLON NELSON, WAYNE
267 rushing yards, 2TDs
LUKE GRAFT, NORWELL
181 total yards, 4 TDs
