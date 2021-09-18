The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 18, 2021 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Scoreboard

    Carroll 42, Bishop Dwenger 23

    Northrop 27, Concordia 14

    Bishop Luers 55, North Side 9

    Snider 17, Homestead 14

    Wayne 36, South Side 26

    Jay County 40, Bluffton 27

    Central Noble 56, Fremont 12

    Churubusco 35, Prairie Heights 0

    Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28

    Eastside 42, Garrett 14

    Adams Central 56, Heritage 0

    Huntington North 34, Bellmont 17

    Lakeland 30, Angola 28

    Leo 40, East Noble 32

    Warsaw 36, Northridge 3

    Norwell 35, New Haven 18

    Monroe Central 23, S. Adams 0

    NorthWood 44, Wawasee 14

    West Noble 13, Fairfield 6

    Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6

    Peak Performers

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE

    155 passing yards, 3TDs; 313 rushing yards, 3TDs

    JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL

    327 passing yards, 6 TDs

    JAMESON COVERSTONE, CARROLL

    173 receiving yards, 3TDs

    ALEX CURRIE, ADAMS CENTRAL

    Rushing TD, receiving TD, punt return TD

    KAINON CARICO, EAST NOBLE

    214 rushing yards, 2TDs

    KAEDEN MILLER, LEO

    159 rushing yards, TD

    LAMARLON NELSON, WAYNE

    267 rushing yards, 2TDs

    LUKE GRAFT, NORWELL

    181 total yards, 4 TDs

