Panthers pick off, run past Spartans

Homestead and its high-powered offense hadn't really thrown much in the direction of Snider defensive back A'doreon Rogers. When the Spartans did Friday, it was trouble.

Rogers intercepted a Peyton Slaven pass in the waning minutes, thwarting Homestead's attempt at a comeback in its homecoming game, and Snider held on for a 17-14 victory.

“(The Spartans) have 100%, 100% a great offense,” Rogers said. “I switched from safety (to corner) this year, and I had 100% confidence coming into this game – we watched so much film – that they were going to throw it deep. I was like, 'Throw it toward me, I dare you. I dare you.' That's all I was saying all game and they didn't. The one time they did, I felt sorry for them.”

Snider's ground game was formidable, as Tyrese Brown rushed 25 times for 157 yards and a touchdown, and Langston Leavell had 18 carries for 54 yards.

Their efforts helped the Panthers take a 14-0 lead: A 3-yard touchdown pass from Luke Haupert to Carter Wortman with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter came after Brown already had 91 yards on 14 carries; and Brown's 7-yard touchdown with 5:15 left in the second quarter capped a drive that saw Leavell rush nine times for 41 yards.

“That's kind of our mantra, buddy – we're going to run the ball. And we should be able to, since we've got talented guys up front and talented guys to hand it to,” said coach Kurt Tippmann, whose Panthers (3-1) are ranked ninth in the Class 5A media poll and sixth in the coaches poll. “But here's the thing, to be able to run the ball like that, you also have to be balanced. And Luke and the receivers did a great job of staying balanced, taking what the defense gave us.”

Haupert completed 11 of 15 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Kamari Jaurez had eight catches for 85 yards.

Adjustments made at halftime reinvigorated the Homestead offense and Slaven connected with Nate Anderson on a 21-yard slant route for a touchdown to cut Snider's lead to 14-7 with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter. After Snider's Nick Talamantes converted a 45-yard field goal with 9:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, fast-paced Spartans execution resulted in a 25-yard Slaven touchdown pass to Anderson.

With Brown nursing an injury, the Homestead defense held and the Spartans got the ball back with 3:18 remaining before Rogers sealed the victory.

“Our defensive secondary, we're doing a bunch of stuff schematically that we knew was going to take time. We took our lumps at the beginning of the season, and we knew that was going to happen, but it was going to pay off,” Tippmann said. “(Homestead) is as good at throwing the ball as anybody we play. So when we can play as well as we did against that, we know it's paying dividends, some of the things that we did.”

Slaven completed 16 of 29 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Anderson had five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Brett Fuchs rushed 14 times for 62 yards for Homestead (3-2), which is ranked ninth in the Class 6A media poll and 11th in the coaches poll.

jcohn@jg.net