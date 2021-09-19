Knights hopeful after fighting back

KENDALLVILLE – You can't win conference titles with moral victories and almosts, but East Noble's second-half rally against Leo on Friday night made the NE8 clash one of the most exciting local games of the season so far, and forced the Lions to dig deep to win 40-32 in a matchup they once led 16-0.

East Noble (3-1) opened the second half with a drive that lasted five minutes and concluded with an 8-yard touchdown by Kainon Carico. After cutting Leo's 20-point halftime lead to 32-19, the East Noble defense quickly forced the Leo offense off the field, and then the offense started on another march to the end zone that concluded a minute into the fourth quarter, scoring on a 5-yard Zander Brazel pass to Ethan Nickles as the receiver leapt over the pylon.

The East Noble crowd was now in a frenzy, and they only got louder when a Leo fumble was recovered by Dalton Stinson. The Knights quickly took advantage of that mistake as Nickles ran for a 29-yard touchdown, and the point after kick by Nick Klein tied the game at 32-32.

“On that first series of the second half we had a big penalty, and with our offense you can't get behind the sticks. That's tough,” Leo coach Jared Sauder said while discussing while his offense was stuck on the sideline for most of the third quarter.

But with the game tied 32-32, the Lions (5-0) were able to march downfield, score their first touchdown of the half on a 15-yard Kaeden Miller run and take a 40-32 lead.

That winning touchdown – and the fact that the Lions defense got a fourth-down stop while East Noble was on the Lions 10-yard line – spoiled what would've been one of the great comebacks in East Noble history, and tarnished a great night by Knights running back Carico, who gained 214 yards and scored two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Chargers eye conference title

Carroll dropped its first game of the season, falling 38-31 to Bishop Luers. Since then, however, the Chargers have rolled to four straight wins, including a 42-23 thumping of Bishop Dwenger at Shields Field on Friday.

Despite no longer controlling their own destiny, the Chargers believe they are still a player in the SAC race.

“The first goal is to win the conference championship,” said Carroll coach Doug Dinan, who became the Chargers' all-time wins leader with his 84th victory on Friday. “We have belief that if you do your job every week, you're still going to be in that situation. ... If we're going to continue to compete for a conference championship, you have to continue to believe you can do it. That's what we preach to (the players).”

If the Chargers win out and get some help from Luers, which improved to 5-0 on Friday with a 55-9 win over North Side, Carroll can its first SAC crown since joining the conference in 2016. The Chargers have already defeated fellow conference contenders Snider and Dwenger.

“There isn't (any margin for error),” Dinan said.

Snider runs to win with Brown

Snider's A'doreon Rogers had perhaps the most memorable play, intercepting a Peyton Slaven pass in the waning minutes to seal a 17-14 victory at Homestead on Friday.

But he, like just about everyone else in attendance, marveled at the Panthers' ability to run – particularly Tyrese Brown, who had 25 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown, as Snider racked up 228 yards on the ground.

“Man, 'Tyrese Brown' is all you have to say. Tyrese Brown and that big O line in front of him,” Rogers said. “If it wasn't for the front, we couldn't do it. Tyrese Brown is an amazing running back, but if he didn't have those big guys in front of him then he couldn't do what he's been doing.”