Panthers finally get past Saints for crown

Snider golf coach Mark Matson said his Panthers had been gunning for a sectional title all season, but a major roadblock stood in the way: The Panthers had met conference and sectional rival Bishop Dwenger six times this fall, and the Saints had come out ahead each time.

But in the seventh and arguably the most important meeting, Snider was finally victorious, shooting a 386 at Trine University's Zollner Golf Course to claim the Angola sectional title, the seventh in school history and first since the 1999-2000 school year.

Bishop Dwenger was a close second with a 393 and will also advance to the East Noble Regional tournament at Noble Hawk on Friday.

“What we realized was we needed to just have fun,” Matson said of his Panthers. “So we karaoked on the way up. We had inflatable balloons with smiley faces bouncing around the way up. It was the loosest that they had played all year, and it showed.”

DeKalb's Lillie Cone defended her individual medalist honors by shooting a 6-over 77, eight strokes better than her winning score in 2020. But her accomplishment was tempered by drama in the team standings: Defending sectional champion Fremont and Cone's Barons each finished one stroke behind Bishop Dwenger at 394 based on the scores of their top four golfers. Fremont took third place based on the fifth-place scorer (Fremont's fifth golfer was Janessa Ritter with a score of 116, and DeKalb's fifth scorer, Natalie Fordyce, carded a 124), and so for the second year in a row DeKalb had to settle for fourth and will not advance to regional.

“It's nice, but I wish we got third,” Cone said of her second sectional medalist award. “Our team made so many improvements this year, it's crazy. I'm proud of them and everything they've done.”

Snider's Lexi Matthias took second in the individual standings with an 89, and Kenadee Porath of Fremont was third (90). Cone advances to the regional as an individual, as does Northrop's Vivienne Clark (97) and Toni Miller of Leo (98).

Snider desperately wanted to beat the Saints, but not because the teams don't like each other. In fact, players from the two teams regularly practice together, and large groups of the two teams took photos together after the awards were passed out. Matthias, who is Snider's No. 2 golfer, and Bishop Dwenger No. 2 Clara Burns filmed an elaborate handshake routine to commemorate the afternoon.

“We actually met through golf, which is super exciting, and we always are there and support each other no matter what,” Matthias said of her friendship with Burns, who she was paired with on Saturday. “It's so nice to have them there, because usually when you go against each other in other sports, you're not all friendly to each other. But knowing that you have someone from another team who supports you feels so good.”

Norwell Sectional

Homestead won its seventh straight sectional title with a team score of 300, 80 strokes ahead of runner-up Bellmont at Timber Ridge Golf Course in Bluffton. Norwell is the third final regional qualifier with a score of 398.

Homestead swept the top four spots, led by Simone Senk with a one-under-par 71, and Madison Dabagia was second with a score of 72. Mary Jones of Adams Central carded an 83 to advance as an individual, as did Shelby Schane of Heritage (94). Carley Rodenbeck of Heritage and Lillian Wilson of Wayne both shot 97 for 18 holes but Rodenbeck won a playoff for the final individual regional qualifier spot.

