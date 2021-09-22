Patriots top Warriors to take control in ACAC

MONROEVILLE – Woodlan and Heritage entered Tuesday's match with 12 victories apiece and identical 3-0 records in the ACAC, but the host Patriots got off to a hot start and held on in the third set to emerge with a 3-0 victory and the lead in the league standings.

The Warriors (12-3, 3-1 ACAC) briefly took a 2-1 lead in the first set, but Patriots junior Claire Bickel tied the game at 2 with a kill and then served up three straight aces – her three aces of the match – to give Heritage (13-2, 4-0 ACAC) a 5-2 lead, forcing Woodlan to call an early timeout.

Woodlan won the first two points coming out of the timeout, but Heritage quickly pulled away and won the first set 25-12.

“I told the girls, if you can get off to a good start and rattle them, I think it's going to make a big difference in the outcome of the game. And they executed exactly what I told them to do,” Heritage coach Shelly Schwartz said.

That momentum continued to the second set. The Patriots opened with back-to-back kills by Claire and Ella Bickel, and the Warriors were forced to take another timeout after back-to-back aces by sophomore Lainey Simmons gave Heritage a 9-1 lead. Woodlan would never cut the deficit to less than four points, and Heritage claimed the second set 25-15.

Heritage wouldn't find it so easy to shake off Woodlan in the third set. The teams were tied at 16-all, 17-all and 20-all, and the Warriors twice fought off match point before finally falling 25-22.

At one point early in the final set, the Patriots made a service error and then four attack errors in the next five points.

“A lot of tiredness – the floor was getting slippery,” Ella Bickel said of Heritage's third set. “I think we were also playing a bit tentative, trying just to get it in just to get the point.”

Schwartz said she was just happy to come away with the victory. Junior setter and right side hitter Kate Zellers, who has averaged 2.1 kills and 4.5 assists per set, missed the match with a sprained ankle.

“We were glad just to get anything at this point, because she's a big chunk of our offense and our defense,” Schwartz said. “I was very proud of them tonight, especially considering we run two setters, and we had to go down to one setter.”

Ella Bickel said the Woodlan-Heritage matchup is “record doesn't count” kind of rivalry, and the score resets Saturday when the two will meet again at the ACAC tournament at Heritage.

vjacobsen@jg.net