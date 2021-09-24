Adams Central routs rival

MONROE – Michael Mosser was interrupted by a wall of cheering, whooping, red-uniformed players.

The Adams Central coach had been holding a press conference, explaining what his team's 48-7 win over rival South Adams meant, when he was suddenly surrounded by his players, who engulfed him in celebration.

"This is what it means," Mosser said, above the din.

The Class A No. 3 Jets dominated from start to finish, controlling the line of scrimmage and getting three touchdowns from senior running back Alex Currie to defeat the fifth-ranked Starfires for the first time since 2018 on Friday at Minnich Field.

"We just hit them hard every play and they started to back down," said Jets quarterback Ryan Black, who scored two touchdowns on the ground and also threw one. "We come out every week playing hard and that's our mentality, play AC football. AC football is what we did tonight."

The victory puts Adams Central (5-1, 3-0 Allen County Athletic Conference) in the driver's seat in the ACAC race, needing only to win out to grab the crown. Mosser emphasized to his team after the game that work remains to be done, but lauded their effort.

"This puts us on the path (to a conference title)," Mosser said, to more cheers.

The Starfires (4-2, 2-1), playing without starting quarterback Aidan Wanner, who has been hurt since Week 2, opened the game with a daring move: an onside kick. But Corbin Hirschy fell on the ball for the Jets and Adams Central immediately made the failed gamble hurt, with Black punching the ball in from a yard out for the game's first score after a 31-yard Currie run came up just short of the goal line.

Adams Central scored on its first three possessions, culminating in a 49-yard run straight up the middle for senior Blake Heyerly that made it 20-0 late in the first quarter.

After a punt, the Jets' first of the season at home, they all but put the game away when Currie went around the right side, stutter-stepped past one tackler and outraced everyone else to the end zone for a 54-yard score. Currie made it 35-0 before halftime when he caught a pass in the flat and turned it into a 24-yard touchdown thanks to excellent downfield blocking.

"We just have so many weapons, wingbacks, fullbacks, guys who can catch the ball," Black said. "It's hard to key on some people, you can't really do it and it makes our offense a lot better."

Currie ran six times for 118 yards and added two catches for 22 yards.

"Growing up, AC-South Adams, that's always big," Currie said. "Us seniors, we really wanted it this year and it was good for all of us to get this done."

South Adams had its lone score on a 3-yard run from Maverick Summersett in the fourth quarter.

