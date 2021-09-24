Chargers surge after early loss

A lot can change in a month.

After Week 1 of the high school football season Carroll was coming off a 38-31 loss to Bishop Luers, tarnishing the debut of the Chargers' new stadium, and was preparing to face Snider without several key players, including its veteran quarterback.

Now, the Chargers (4-1) are on a four-game winning streak – the second-longest in the SAC behind the Knights. Opponents have scored 110 points on Carroll, the fewest allowed by any SAC that has played a full five games (Snider has allowed 88 in four games).

“It's always a good feeling, but it's week by week. Our goal as a team is to be 1-0 at the end of the week and let the record take care of itself,” said Jeffrey Becker, the senior quarterback who has thrown for 782 yards and run for 314, accounting for 14 total touchdowns despite missing the Week 2 game against Snider. “That was the biggest thing after the Week 1 loss. We can't worry that we lost.”

Since then, the Chargers have played like a team that is motivated, not haunted by, that early defeat. While the Chargers need some help in the SAC championship race, they are firmly in the conversation. There are a number of scenarios in which Carroll could claim at least a share of the league title, with one of the more likely being if Snider beats Bishop Luers in the last week of the regular season, and all three teams finish with one loss and split results against the other top two teams in the standings.

“We've definitely gotten a lot better at blocking, blocking down the field and making plays,” said senior Jameson Coverstone, who has 26 receptions for 601 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

“And our chemistry – we've been throwing routes every single day for five weeks, six weeks now. Our chemistry is there in the timing.”

The Chargers are second in the conference in points scored, but the encouraging progress for the Chargers is the defense: Those 38 points scored by the Knights don't look so bad now that Bishop Luers has scored at least 45 points in each of the four games that followed (the Knights are averaging 46.8 points, the fifth most of any team in the state).

The Chargers also held Bishop Dwenger to 23 points and dealt North Side its only shutout of the season.

The Chargers' defense has had nine interceptions (three by Dylan Bennett) and five fumble recoveries (three recovered by Alex Smith).

“Our defensive personnel are playing at a very high level, they really are,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “We had some scheme changes in the offseason, but that wasn't the change. The change was the desire to compete at a higher level. ... They're physical, they fly to the ball and create turnovers, and that's what the game is about.”

