Season heating up at midpoint

We are now just over halfway through the regular season, and local football teams enjoyed (endured?) their first week of cool, fall-like practices. But as the weather cools down, football season is heating up. Here's how we see our local teams stacking up as we head into Week 6.

Class 5A and 6A

1. Carroll (4-1) – The Chargers have the second-longest win streak in the SAC (four, just behind Bishop Luers), and are also second in terms of points scored. Defense has become a strength: the Chargers have nine interceptions, five fumble recoveries and have allowed the fewest points of any SAC team that has played all five games. (Up one spot from Week 5)

2. Snider (3-1) – The Panthers essentially knocked Homestead out of the top tier of the SAC race last week after holding the Spartans scoreless until the third quarter. That's an impressive way to come out of an unplanned bye week. (Up two spots.)

3. Homestead (3-2) – With two losses – both by three points – Homestead is probably out of the running in the SAC title race. The Spartans' offense looked dynamic against Bishop Dwenger and even in the loss to Bishop Luers, but they must hope that first half against Snider was an outlier. (Down two spots.)

4. Warsaw (4-1) – That's three wins in a row for the Tigers, most recently a 36-3 drubbing of previously undefeated Northridge. Warsaw is one of four 4-1 teams in the NLC, and they've allowed a grand total of 32 points in the last three games. (Up one spot.)

5. Bishop Dwenger (3-2) – The Saints have lost back-to-back games and are on the first losing streak of coach Jason Garrett's tenure. They're clearly good enough to beat the weaker teams in the SAC, but we might have underestimated how hard it would be to replace the athleticism and experience of recent Bishop Dwenger teams. (Down two.)

Class 3A and 4A

1. Leo (5-0) – Congratulations to the Class 4A No. 2 Lions, who held off a great rally at East Noble last week. That'll settle who rules the NE8 – at least until the postseason rolls around. (Up one.)

2. East Noble (3-1) – Falling behind your rival by 20 points in the first half? Not good. A 20-0 scoring run against your biggest rival? Very good. The Knights are one stalled drive (or a few 2-point conversions) away from leading the NE8. (Down one.)

3. Columbia City (4-1) – The Eagles have scored at least 49 points in each of their last three games. Their closest margin of victory in that stretch was 27 points. (No change.)

4. Norwell (4-1) – The Knights gave up 41 points in a loss to Leo but are allowing an average of just over a touchdown (7.75 points) in their four other games this year. Can they be more stingy when East Noble comes to town this week? (No change.)

5. Garrett (3-2) – The Railroaders suffered another serious loss on Friday, this time to Eastside – one of the top teams in Class 2A. Garrett, at 1-0, is still the only team without a loss in the NECC big schools division. (No change.)

Class A and 2A

1. Bishop Luers (5-0) – The Knights are fifth in the state in scoring, regardless of class, with 46.8 points a game. And every game they've played so far has been against a significantly larger school. (No change.)

2. Eastside (5-0) – The Blazers knocked off another school from the NECC large school division. They haven't allowed more than 19 points all season, and that was against Adams Central, one of the top teams in Class A. (No change.)

3. Adams Central (4-1) – The ACAC (and, perhaps more importantly, Adams County bragging rights) are up for grabs this weekend. South Adams will be a bigger challenge, but the Jets have outscored their three opponents 145-7 since falling to Eastside. (No change.)

4. South Adams (4-1) – The Starfires suffered their first regular season loss since 2018 last week against Monroe Central. But it's rivalry week – can South Adams throw out the expectations and get the better of Adams Central? (No change.)

5. Central Noble (5-0) – The Cougars are 5-0 for the first time since 2003 – but the schedule gets tougher in the final three weeks with games against Churubusco, Eastside and Garrett. (Unranked last week.)

