Week 6 High School Football Picks

Here are some of the most intriguing games on the schedule this week and high school sports editor Victoria Jacobsen's picks for each:

1. South Adams (4-1) at Adams Central (4-1): Yes, this is one of the most heated rivalries in northeast Indiana. After losing in the regular season two straight years, the Jets are really going to want this one. Jets opponents have gained an average of 3.3 yards per carry and 3.7 yards per pass attempt – and scored just four rushing TDs. Meanwhile, the Starfires were shut out by Monroe Central last week and finished with minus 12 rushing yards.

Pick: Adams Central

2. East Noble (3-1) at Norwell (4-1): Each of these teams has suffered a loss to Leo – East Noble fell far behind last week but closed the 20-point deficit, only to give up one last touchdown to the Lions. When Norwell played host to Leo, it fell behind big and never rallied. Norwell's defense can be stingy, but can they stop Kainon Carico, who ran for 214 yards against Leo?

Pick: East Noble

3. Wayne (1-4) at Snider (3-1): Wayne junior Lamarion Nelson is averaging 166 rushing yards per game with six touchdowns, and the Generals are running for 232.2 yards per game. But will that be enough to challenge a Snider defense that seems to be hitting its stride?

Pick: Snider

Last week: 1-2; season: 11-9

