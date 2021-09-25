East Noble blanked by Norwell

After coming up just short last Friday at home against Northeast 8-leading Leo, Class 4A No. 7 East Noble couldn't avoid the letdown, losing 17-0 at Norwell on Friday in Ossian.

The Knights of Wells County (5-1, 3-1 NE8) won thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Luke Graft and an opportunistic defense, forcing three turnovers – two fumble recoveries and an interception – and a pair of opportunistic stops on fourth down. Norwell will need to win out and see the Lions falter in order to earn a share of the NE8 title but took a dominating step toward securing second place in the league. East Noble fell to 3-2, 2-2.

SNIDER 42, WAYNE 6: At Spuller Stadium, the Panthers showed efficiency on offense, scoring six touchdowns in just less than 19 minutes of game time. Langston Leavell scored twice on the ground for Snider (4-1, 4-1 SAC), while Lamarion Nelson, the SAC's top ground gainer, ran for a game-high 96 yards for the Generals (1-5, 1-5).

CARROLL 59, SOUTH SIDE 0: At South Side, Jeffrey Becker threw for four touchdowns as the Chargers (5-1, 5-1 SAC), ranked 10th in Class 6A, blanked the Archers. Quincy English rushed for 61 yards to lead South Side (1-4, 1-4).

BISHOP LUERS 56, NORTHROP 0: At Luersfield, the Knights remained the lone remaining unbeaten in the SAC as Luers (6-0, 6-0) took a 42-0 halftime lead on homecoming night. The Bruins fell to 2-4 overall and in the conference.

LEO 59, BELLMONT 14: In Leo-Cedarville, Class 4A's second-ranked Lions scored early and often in staying unbeaten, jumping ahead 45-7 at the half. Mason Sheron gained a team-high 127 yards on just six carries for the Lions (6-0, 4-0 NE8), who averaged 24.5 yards per carry in the contest. Bellmont dropped to 0-6, 0-4.

NEW HAVEN 21, COLUMBIA CITY 0: In New Haven, Jakar Williams' fumble recovery touchdown highlighted the Bulldogs' shutout victory. New Haven (2-4, 2-2) squared its record in NE8 play, while the Eagles (4-2, 3-1) left Leo as the only remaining team in the NE8 without a conference loss.

BLUFFTON 62, SOUTHERN WELLS 6: In Bluffton, the Tigers posted matching 21-point efforts in the first and second quarters, netting 402 yards on 37 offensive plays for the contest. Braxton Betancourt led Bluffton (2-4, 1-3 ACAC) with 70 rushing yards, while A.J. Wright ran for 69 yards for the Raiders (0-6, 0-3).

CENTRAL NOBLE 27, LAKELAND 14: In LaGrange, the Cougars' best start since 2003 continued thanks to two Ashton Smith touchdowns. Central Noble now stands at 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the NECC Small Division.

EASTSIDE 42, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 6: In LaGrange, Laban Davis' five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) extended the Blazers' regular-season win streak to 20 games against schools in Class 1A-4A. The 2A No. 5 Blazers (6-0, 2-0 NECC Small Division) outgained the Panthers 347-140.

WARSAW 42, GOSHEN 0: In Goshen, the Tigers ran for 356 yards in improving to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference, getting 121 on the ground from Julius Jones and 90 from German Flores-Ortega.

WEST NOBLE 20, GARRETT 19: In Garrett, Julio Macias drilled a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds to lift the Chargers to victory in the NECC's Big Division. West Noble (2-1 NECC) squared its record overall at 3-3, while the Railroaders dropped to 3-3, 1-1 in the conference.