Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am
Highlights
Scoreboard
Bishop Dwenger 45, Concordia 10
Carroll 59, South Side 0
Homestead 49, North Side 7
Bishop Luers 56, Northrop 0
Snider 42, Wayne 6
Fairfield 26, Angola 14
Leo 59, Bellmont 14
Central Noble 27, Lakeland 14
New Haven 21, Columbia City 0
DeKalb 50, Huntington North 49
Norwell 17, East Noble 0
Eastside 42, Prairie Heights 6
Churubusco 47, Fremont 0
Woodlan 31, Jay County 7
Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19
Adams Central 48, South Adams 7
Bluffton 62, Southern Wells 6
Heritage 42, Tri-County 6
Warsaw 42, Goshen 0
West Noble 20, Garrett 19
Peak Performers
LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE
277 total yards, 5 TDs
ALEX CURRIE, ADAMS CENTRAL
140 total yards, 3 TDs
MARK MURRAY, CARROLL
3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
LUKE GRAFT, NORWELL
163 rushing yards, 2 TDs
ASHTON SMITH, CENTRAL NOBLE
71 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 2 INTs
PEYTON SLAVEN, HOMESTEAD
279 passing yards, 4 TDs
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story