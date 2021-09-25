The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Scoreboard

    Bishop Dwenger 45, Concordia 10

    Carroll 59, South Side 0

    Homestead 49, North Side 7

    Bishop Luers 56, Northrop 0

    Snider 42, Wayne 6

    Fairfield 26, Angola 14

    Leo 59, Bellmont 14

    Central Noble 27, Lakeland 14

    New Haven 21, Columbia City 0

    DeKalb 50, Huntington North 49

    Norwell 17, East Noble 0

    Eastside 42, Prairie Heights 6

    Churubusco 47, Fremont 0

    Woodlan 31, Jay County 7

    Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19

    Adams Central 48, South Adams 7

    Bluffton 62, Southern Wells 6

    Heritage 42, Tri-County 6

    Warsaw 42, Goshen 0

    West Noble 20, Garrett 19

    Peak Performers

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE

    277 total yards, 5 TDs

    ALEX CURRIE, ADAMS CENTRAL

    140 total yards, 3 TDs

    MARK MURRAY, CARROLL

    3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

    LUKE GRAFT, NORWELL

    163 rushing yards, 2 TDs

    ASHTON SMITH, CENTRAL NOBLE

    71 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 2 INTs

    PEYTON SLAVEN, HOMESTEAD

    279 passing yards, 4 TDs

