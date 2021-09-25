Homestead captures 6th straight title

KENDALLVILLE – NorthWood’s Cybil Stillson made history at the East Noble girls golf regional championship Friday, but Homestead made it six straight regional titles at Noble Hawk Golf Links. Stillson, a senior, shot an 8-under 62 to improve on the all-time IHSAA regional record of 64 set by Annabelle Pancake of Zionsville at Smock Golf Course in 2019.

Homestead’s Madison Dabagia and Simone Senk, who entered the day tied for the second-best regional performances of all time based on their 66s at Noble Hawk in 2020, finished second and third Friday with scores of 69 and 71, respectively.

“I really wasn’t thinking about it, that I was even playing that great out on the course,” said Stillson, who had never shot better than 67 before Friday’s tournament. “I knew that I made a few big putts, and I just kept my momentum up. I just hit the ball, I didn’t really add (the strokes) up.”

Homestead posted a 295. NorthWood scored a 320 to finish second. Penn took third-place – and the final qualifying spot for next week’s state finals at Prairie View – with a 336.

Carroll was fourth with a 345, Columbia City sixth at 352 and Bishop Dwenger eighth at 356.

Some areas of the course were still wet after this week’s heavy rains, and golfers did not play out of the bunkers because many of them had several inches of standing water (golfers were instead allowed to take a drop without a penalty).

“Things like that were really helpful today, because I could aim at bunkers and not fear going in them because I would get a drop out of it,” Senk said. “But it was also pretty windy out there, which contributed a lot to the toughness of the course.”

Stillson said she didn’t realize how low her running score was, but Senk, who played in the group in front of Stillson, said she knew something was brewing based on the reports from her teammates and spectators.

“It was really exciting, I kept hearing how she was doing, Cybil. I thought that was amazing, and I was excited for her,” Senk said.

Senk said she was especially proud that she and Dabagia, a fellow senior, won regional titles and advanced to the state finals in each of their four years of high school.

Carroll sophomore Marissa GeRue will be going to the state finals as an individual for the second straight year after shooting a 77 and finishing third among players who will not advance as a team.

DeKalb junior Lillie Cone will make her first trip to the state finals after shooting a 74, the best round for any individual who did not qualify as a part of a team. She teed off in the third group of the day and had to wait for two hours for the rest of the golfers to come in before she knew for sure she had qualified.

“I made some big 10-foot putts, but my drive was iffy. My drive was really good on the front nine, and the back nine I had three very, very bad drives,” Cone said. “Those I won’t forget. I missed two one-foot putts, but I made a lot of longer putts.

“I had to grind through it and finish strong.”

vjacobsen@jg.net