Bruins take SAC crown

The crossbar gives, and the crossbar takes away. And on Wednesday night, the crossbar granted the Northrop boys soccer team a win over host Bishop Dwenger and with it an SAC title.

The Bruins (12-2, 7-0 SAC) and Saints (8-4-1, 5-2) were tied at 1 at the end of 80 minutes of regulation and 2-2 after 14 minutes of overtime. After the first five penalty kicks each team had sunk four (Anes Dervisevic, who went fifth and could've won the game for Northrop with his kick because Bishop Dwenger had missed its first, had his bang off the top left corner of the goal frame.)

The teams were still tied after six PKs each, then seven, then eight. The ninth kicks for each team were missed.

After Northrop connected on its 10th kick, Bishop Dwenger's Ethan Roy needed to make his to keep the game alive. He aimed for the top of the net, hit the crossbar and the ball ricocheted back to the ground. He appealed to the ref, pleading that it had hit the inside of the goal when it bounced back down, but it was ruled a no-goal, and Northrop clinched a perfect conference season.

“Shaking, my whole body was shaking, through the whole, entire PK shootout, I was shaking the whole time,” Northrop coach Colin Jones said. “Especially being high schoolers, I don't expect that they're definitely going to do it, with all these people here.”

Northrop dominated possession for much of the first half and put together two or three legitimate scoring chances within a minute.

But the Saints were the first to break through, with under seven minutes to play in the first half: Bishop Dwenger senior Lucas Ciocca was fed the ball about 30 yards out from the goal, turned and then launched it toward Northrop goalkeeper Luis Lopez. The keeper dived in the right direction and even got a hand on it but couldn't stop the laser of a strike, which put the Saints up 1-0.

But before the game was properly restarted, Bishop Dwenger's Alex Workman was shown a yellow card for a tackle at midfield. He had picked up a yellow in the opening minutes of the game after a Northrop tackle turned into a tussle between multiple players, and so the Saints had to play a man down for the rest of the match.

Despite that, the Saints held onto the narrow lead until the final 6:12 in the second half, when Jarick Aguilar scored his 12th goal of the season on a penalty kick into the top right corner of the net.

The Bruins briefly took a 2-1 lead in overtime: With less than three minutes left in the second overtime period, Northrop took three back-to-back corner kicks. On the third, Namik Mehic sent it in low, where Jonathon Vidal got a foot on it in the crowded box and swept it into the net.

But Bishop Dwenger answered with 29.5 seconds left. The Saints punted the ball into the Northrop goal box, and when the Bruins couldn't clear it, sophomore Thomas Stureman got a foot on it and sent the ball into the lower-right corner of the net.

