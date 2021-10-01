Churubusco bests Central Noble again

Central Noble’s best start since 2003? Not intimidating for Churubusco, as the Eagles traveled to Albion and took home a 21-12 victory Friday, knocking off their neighboring rivals for the 16th time in the last 17 meetings.

Wyatt Marks and Riley Buroff both rushed for touchdowns for Churubusco (5-2, 3-1 Northeast Corner Conference Small Division), while Ashton Smith and Preston Diffendarfer both scored for Central Noble (6-1, 2-1). The Cougars can still forge a three-way tie for the divisional title with a win this Friday at Eastside.

SNIDER 42, NORTHROP 12: At Spuller Stadium, four Tyrese Brown rushing touchdowns before halftime ensured the Panthers’ 31st consecutive victory over the Bruins. Snider (5-1, 5-1 SAC) still controls its own destiny in the SAC, while Northrop fell to 2-5 overall and in league play.

WAYNE 28, CONCORDIA 26: At Wayne, Lamarion Nelson ran for an even 200 yards on 33 carries as the Generals withstood a game Cadets squad. Shawn Collins rushed for two touchdowns for Wayne (2-5, 2-5 SAC), while Evan Mattox passed for 302 yards for Concordia (1-6, 1-6).

EAST NOBLE 19, COLUMBIA CITY 16: In Columbia City, the Knights snapped a two-game skid despite three field goals from Garrett Klefeker, including a 41-yard effort in the fourth quarter that snapped a 13-13 tie. East Noble improved to 4-2, 2-2 in the NE8, while Columbia City fell to 4-3, 3-2 in league play.

LEO 37, HUNTINGTON NORTH 6: In Huntington, Mason Sheron rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns, Carson Hoeppner added 144 yards on the ground with a pair of scores, and Class 4A’s second-ranked Lions improved to 7-0 overall, 5-0 in Northeast 8 play and 7-0 against the Vikings (2-5, 1-4) since both schools joined the conference – with all victories coming by at least 21 points.

NORWELL 42, DEKALB 0: In Waterloo, the Knights outgained the Barons 438-100 in total yards. Norwell (6-1, 4-1 NE8) won its fourth in a row, while DeKalb fell to 1-6 overall, 1-4 in league play.

ADAMS CENTRAL 67, SOUTHERN WELLS 0: In Poneto, Class 1A’s third-ranked Flying Jets jumped up 47-0 with 8:16 to go before halftime. Adams Central (6-1, 4-0 ACAC) saw Alex Currie score the first two touchdowns via a 21-yard run and a punt return. The Raiders fell to 0-7 overall, 0-4 in the ACAC.

SOUTH ADAMS 42, JAY COUNTY 13: In Berne, Owen Wanner threw for 273 yards and five touchdowns – to five different receivers – by halftime. Brady Beall blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for South Adams (5-2, 3-1 ACAC).

EASTSIDE 49, FREMONT 0: In Fremont, the Blazers extended their win streak over the Eagles to 11 games, winning the yardage battle 402-110. Laban Davis led Class 2A, No. 5 Eastside (7-0, 3-0 NECC Small Division) in passing (9-of-12, 185 yards) and rushing (78 yards on five carries) while tallying five total touchdowns (two passing, three rushing) as the Blazers won a share of the NECC Small Division title. Fremont dropped to 2-5 overall, 0-3 in the NECC.

FAIRFIELD 16, GARRETT 7: In Garrett, the Falcons won the second half 10-0 to jump into a tie with Lakeland atop the NECC Big Division standings at 2-1. The Railroaders dropped to 3-3, 1-2 in NECC divisional play.

LAKELAND 14, WEST NOBLE 11: In Ligonier, the Lakers recovered a fumble in the end zone with 10:29 left to score what proved the game-winner. Julio Macias kicked a 33-yard field goal for the Chargers (3-4, 2-2 NECC Big Division). Lakeland will host Fairfield this Friday, with the winner claiming the divisional title.

WARSAW 49, WAWASEE 7: In Warsaw, the Tigers rushed for 516 yards to win the ‘W’ Trophy for the seventh straight time. Warsaw (6-1, 5-0) kept pace with Concord atop the Northern Lakes Conference standings, improving to 24-12 against the Warriors (1-6, 1-4) in ‘W’ Trophy matchups.