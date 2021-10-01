Leo keeps opponents guessing

Leo senior running back Mason Sheron says there's a foolproof sign that a play worked: If he gets tackled despite not being the ball carrier.

“I won't even have the ball and I'll see four or five dudes coming at me, I'm getting hit. And I'm like, 'Yeah, that's going to be a touchdown,'” Sheron said.

On any given play, the defense – as well as most fans in the stands and photographers on the sidelines – knows the Lions (6-0) are going to run the ball. That's what they've done on 187 plays this season, while attempting just seven passes. But figuring out which Lion has the ball, and precisely where he is, has flummoxed each Leo opponent, fooling defenses so effectively that quarterback Jackson Barbour described it as “magic.”

“It works,” Barbour said. “We can move the ball down the field faster than any spread offense out there.”

The Lions, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in both the coaches and AP polls, are taking full advantage. They have scored at least 40 points in all six games this season and are averaging 47.7 points per contest, tied for sixth-most in the state and is the second-most in Class 4A.

Leo is racking up an average of 343.7 rushing yards per game and the average carry – for the entire team – is going for an eye-popping 11 yards.

“The whole idea behind this offense, to a certain degree, is it is about deception,” Leo coach Jared Sauder said. “So there's a lot of countering and obviously there's a lot of faking in the backfield. Now, to get that done, it takes a lot of work. ... A lot of teams spend a lot of time working on the pass game. We spend a lot of time working on carrying out our fakes and the deception part of it.”

Sauder said many local opponents struggle against Leo's “T” formation because it is rarely used in this part of Indiana, and a huge challenge for any scout team to learn to imitate in a week. He added the formation is much more common in Michigan, and several teams there taught him how to implement it. The Lions have used it as a part of their arsenal in each of Sauder's 16 years at Leo, but for the last three it's become a bigger and bigger part of the offense.

Kaeden Miller, a senior running back who has scored seven touchdowns and gained 380 yards for an average of 23.8 yards per carry, was moved from wide receiver as a junior as part of the changing offense.

“It's pretty fun. We'll do it 100 times in practice, the same movements, the same plays,” Miller said. “We get it to the point where we can't do it wrong. ... During football season, you get so used to it you get to the point where any time of day, you're always thinking about it. It gets super easy at that point.”

Sauder and his players readily admitted that their playbook is not particularly deep. But in order to continue to faking out opponents, each player must become a convincing actor.

“Sometimes I may only have five or six carries, but I feel like I got 15, my conditioning is showing, because you always have to execute your fakes,” Sheron said. “Sometimes it feels like you are getting the ball.”

Sheron leads the team with 43 carries for 522 yards and eight touchdowns, and Carson Hoeppner has 400 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries.

And yes, first downs and touchdowns are just a little sweeter when you know you faked out the defense.

“At least once a drive, there's an instance where we fake three or four people out, and I can see them running the other way,” Barbour said. “And I'm like, 'You bozo. Someone else has the ball!' It's really funny at times, because honestly they have no idea where the ball is.”

