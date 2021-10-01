Luers wins thriller over Dwenger

Brody Glenn had already scored four touchdowns for Bishop Luers on Friday night, but as Bishop Dwenger lined up for a 45-yard field goal attempt to tie the game as time expired, the wide receiver couldn't even watch.

Minutes later his quarterback, Carson Clark, had to tell him that it had landed short, bouncing in the end zone. But the explosion of cheers from the Bishop Luers sidelines was enough to tell anyone that the kick failed, and the Knights had pulled off yet another defensive stop for a heart-pounding 41-38 win and the team's first win in the Battle of the Bishops since 2015.

"This was No. 1 on my list to win of games this year," Glenn said. "I'm really glad. We made a lot of mistakes today – I made a lot of mistakes today – but my team picked me up. I dropped some balls I should've caught. But they had my back, it's love and family the whole way."

The Knights showed a knack for bouncing back from mistakes and missed opportunities all night. Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Knights on the Saints 10-yard line, trailing 38-35, Clark rolled to his left and was sacked by Gavin Groves, pushing Bishop Luers all the way back to the 25. But on the next play, Clark lofted his fifth touchdown pass of the game to Glenn, who caught it just as he was about to cut into the corner of the end zone. It proved to be the winning score.

"I threw two picks tonight, which is unacceptable," Clark said. "We played down to a level that we usually don't play to, but we still won. Shout out to the whole team, special teams, all of them, because it was a crazy win."

The game see-sawed back and forth – Saints quarterback Bohde Dickerson had two great touchdown passes that got the student section chanting his name, and KJ Tippmann was practically unstoppable, accounting for two touchdowns.

But after taking the lead with 5:45 left in the game, it was up to the Bishop Luers defense to hold fast. And just as in their wins against Carroll and Homestead, the Knights did just that.

"They've put some stress on all of us over the weeks, but they've got a lot of grit," Bishop Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said. "No matter how they're playing, they have the mentality that when it matters the most, we're going to be there to get that stop."

