SAC gears up for Rivalry Week

It's SAC Rivalry Week, which means we're staring down the final third of the regular season.

The conference championships aren't settled (officially, in some cases, or at all in the case of the NECC), but we've seen enough of each team to have an idea of how they stack up against their peers. Will anyone upend our expectations in the last few weeks of the season?

Class 5A, 6A

1. Carroll (5-1): The Chargers have been gaining momentum since their Week 1 loss, and are on a five-game winning streak. They beat South Side 59-0 as a warmup for this week's bitter rivalry game against Homestead. (No change from last week.)

2. Snider (4-1): The Panthers are the only SAC team aside from Bishop Luers that is guaranteed a conference title if they win out. But they need to get past Northrop this week, followed by Bishop Dwenger then conference-leader Bishop Luers in the last two weeks of the season. (No change.)

3. Homestead (4-2): The Spartans are probably out of the SAC race, but a win over Bishop Dwenger and close losses to Snider and Bishop Luers show they shouldn't be taken for granted. And can you think of anything Homestead would love more than knocking Carroll out of the SAC race? (No change.)

4. Warsaw (5-1): The Tigers are tied atop the NLC – tied with 5-1 Concord, who they will face in Week 9. They must get through Wawasee and 4-2 NorthWood first, however. (No change.)

5. Bishop Dwenger (4-2): The Saints got back in the win column after facing Concordia last week, but back-to-back games against rival Bishop Luers and Snider will show us exactly how far they've come. (No change.)

Class 3A, 4A

1. Leo (6-0): The Lions are in the driver's seat of the NE8, they're tied for sixth-most points scored by an Indiana team this year, and are averaging an incredible 11 yards per carry. Perhaps someone can halt that offense, but we haven't seen them yet. (No change.)

2. Norwell (5-1): Look who's back! The Knights shut out East Noble last week, and are giving up just 12 points a game, the fewest in the NE8. (Up two.)

3. East Noble (3-2): Last weekend's loss to Norwell was eye opening. So was the first half against Leo a few weeks ago. There are definitely flaws in this team, and it's reflected in their record, but coming back from a 20-point halftime deficit to tie a rival in the fourth quarter is just too impressive to give up on East Noble just yet. (Down one.)

4. Columbia City (4-2): I generally defer to head-to-head results in rankings, but at this point I'm not ready to move the Eagles below 2-4 New Haven, even after a Bulldogs shutout. The Eagles have a history of starting out strong and wilting during the tough end-of-season stretch, but they deserve credit for getting the job done against the bottom of the NE8. (Down one.)

5. New Haven (2-4): I'm also violating head-to-head rules by bumping the Bulldogs over Garrett, who won their Week 1 meeting in overtime. The win over Columbia City is easily their most impressive of the season, and with remaining games against Bellmont, a suddenly vulnerable-looking East Noble and Huntington North, could give the Bulldogs a chance to build a win streak. (Moved into poll.)

Class A, 2A

1. Bishop Luers (6-0): The Knights are probably the most complete team in the area, regardless of class. At this point, a perfect record in the SAC is certainly a possibility, a situation almost unfathomable just over a year ago. (No change.)

2. Eastside (6-0): Another week, and another game where the Blazers have given up a touchdown or less (this time in a 42-6 win over Prairie Heights). Eastside has played just one close game, a win over Adams Central, but the teams they're mostly dominating are small ACAC and NECC schools, not SAC schools like Bishop Luers. (No change.)

3. Adams Central (5-1): The Jets demolished their biggest rivals, South Adams, last week, 48-7. They've had wins over two teams ranked in the top 10 of Class A at the time of their meeting. (No change.)

4. Central Noble (6-0): The biggest three tests of the season are still to come, but let's recognize Central Noble for a remarkable season and record so far (not to mention 11.7 points given up per game.) (Up one.)

5. Churubusco (4-2): The Eagles have put together back-to-back shutouts, but if they beat undefeated Central Noble that will be their most impressive win of the year so far. (Down one.)

