Spartan seniors ready for course

Homestead senior Simone Senk says it’s important to remember Prairie View is just a golf course.

A difficult course with plenty of hazards that golfers must navigate with a state title on the line, but still just a golf course.

“I think over the time spent there, it’s gotten a little less scary, maybe kind of demystified,” Senk said. “But I think the state tournament brings a lot of nerves, and it makes certain shots scarier than they necessarily need to be.”

Of course, it’s a lot easier to have that kind of perspective heading into the state finals at Carmel’s Prairie View Golf Club, which will be today and Saturday, when you’re a senior with a résumé like Senk or her classmate, Madison Dabagia.

The Homestead pair debuted in the state tournament as freshmen and posted the two lowest scores of a team that finished fourth, and the next year were key players on a team that claimed the program’s first state title in 2019. The two also led the Spartans with two-day scores of 6-over-par 150 (for Dabagia) and 151 (for Senk) in 2020, when Homestead finished second, three strokes behind champion Evansville North.

Senk and Dabagia said the team has been spending this week practicing the exact shots they expect to need in the finals.

“Prairie View is different from a lot of the courses that we’ve played this year. It’s a bit harder and we play it a bit longer, so we’re definitely working on our tee shots, and our approaches to the holes,” Dabagia said. “Prairie View has a lot of bunkers, so we’ve been out here during high school practice working out of the bunkers, just kind of cleaning everything up before state.”

The Spartans finished the regular season tied for No. 6 in the state, while defending champion Evansville North was No. 1. The Huskies won the Washington regional with a 293 last week. Homestead, which had the second-lowest regional score of any team in the field, winning the East Noble regional with a 295 at Noble Hawk last Friday, will be paired with the top-ranked Huskies and No. 3 Carmel on the first day of the finals, and will tee off on the first hole between 10:18 and 10:54 a.m.

While Dabagia and Senk have had years to grow accustomed to that pressure-filled spot, this year it is also their role to guide and advise the rest of the squad: The rest of Homestead’s five-golfer lineup – Cassidy Ayres, Scarlett Senk (Simone’s younger sister) and Eliza Saal – are sophomores. Ayres was the only one of the three 10th graders to compete with the team at the state finals in 2020, and she did so as the team’s fifth golfer.

“Last year, I went and watched them play, and it was really good to see the course, and this year we played at the State Preview, it went well,” Saal said. “They’ve given me tips on all the holes and how to play them. And they’ve helped me with how to handle my emotions. Like on the first tee, it’s really nerve-racking with everyone watching you.”

Youth is not always a handicap, though. Lapel’s Macy Beeson was a sophomore when she became the individual state champion last year, shooting a 2-over 146 over two days. She is back in the state field and will be paired with DeKalb’s individual qualifier Lillie Cone today, teeing off on the first hole at 8:39 a.m.

Dabagia, who won the Girls-Indiana Jr. PGA Championship this summer, came close to an individual title herself as a sophomore in 2019, finishing at even par to take second. She also tied for fourth as a freshman and was fifth in 2020, with Simone Senk right behind in sixth.

Today, Dabagia will be playing with Evansville North’s Faith Johnson, who won the state individual title as a sophomore in 2019.

“It’s emotional, going to state for the last time. But state has always been one of my favorite tournaments of the year,” Dabagia said. “I love to do it with my teammates, and we’re ready to go out there and win.”

