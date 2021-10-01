Spartans sitting second at girls state golf finals

With the first day of the IHSAA girls golf state finals largely playing out just as the 2020 event, Homestead coach Rod Parker likes his squad’s chance of repeating a run toward a state championship after carding a 320 at Prairie View in Carmel to sit in second place.

In last fall’s state finals, Evansville North jumped out to a 10-stroke lead over the Spartans after Day 1, only to see the final margin shrink to just three shots. While Evansville North shot a 305 as a team on Friday, forecasted rain today could create some potential for the Spartans.

“We’re not sleeping on a lead, so we’ll play aggressive (today) and try to put up some numbers,” Parker said. “A lot of things could happen. One hole out here can really change or swing momentum. We’re playing with (Evansville North), so we’ll have a feel for what they’re doing.”

A glance at the top five in the individual standings reveals a few similar names to 2020 also – defending individual state champion Macy Beeson of Lapel atop the leaderboard after the first day once again, though this year she’s joined by Evansville North’s Chloe Johnson after both shot 70.

Homestead’s Madison Dabagia also returned to the top five after 18 holes, currently tied for fourth after carding a 74. Simone Senk, who finished sixth as an individual in 2020, stands tied for 13th after her 77 on Friday.

“(Dabagia) wasn’t going to win a state title today, but she gave herself an opportunity (today) to go out and play a great round,” Parker said. “Simone is definitely an all-state golfer, so she’ll come back (today) and be very focused, and I believe her game will let her climb the leaderboard a bit as well.”

Sophomores Cassidy Ayres and Scarlett Senk both shot 83 for Homestead, while Eliza Saal finished with an 86.

“(Friday) was a great experience, but I think they have a little bit more in them (today),” said Parker of Ayres and Senk. “They’re both disappointed that they left a couple strokes out there. (Today) I think they’ll play a little looser, and I think they’ll be important pieces to our success.”