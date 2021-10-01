Week 7 High School Football Picks

Bishop Luers (6-0) at Bishop Dwenger (4-2): The Knights have lost five straight Battles of the Bishops. They surely want some revenge, and they've proven they're the more complete team through the first six weeks of the season.

Pick: Bishop Luers

Homestead (4-2) at Carroll (4-2): The Spartans won a dizzying 70-41 shootout. But the Carroll defense is significantly improved.

Pick: Carroll

North Side (1-5) at South Side (1-5): The Legends especially are disappointed by how the season has played out, and the outcome of the Totem Pole game will matter a lot to the participants and not much in the SAC standings. But while big plays from North Side stars haven't been enough to pick up more than one win, but it could be enough to win this one.

Pick: North Side

Snider (4-1) at Northrop (2-4): We've seen some weird things so far this football season – but it seems unlikely that these particular Snider and Northrop teams could upend a 23-year-long Panthers win streak.

Pick: Snider

East Noble (3-2) at Columbia City (4-2): Both of these teams have had their NE8 ambitions seriously derailed in the last few weeks, but this could be a real pick-me-up for the winner.

Pick: East Noble

Churubusco (4-2) at Central Noble (6-0): The Cougars have been working for years to get to this point, they'll have home field advantage and they haven't skipped a beat so far this season.

Pick: Central Noble

Last week: 2-1

Season: 13-10

vjacobsen@jg.net