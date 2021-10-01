The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Week 7 High School Football Picks

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Luers (6-0) at Bishop Dwenger (4-2): The Knights have lost five straight Battles of the Bishops. They surely want some revenge, and they've proven they're the more complete team through the first six weeks of the season.

    Pick: Bishop Luers

    Homestead (4-2) at Carroll (4-2): The Spartans won a dizzying 70-41 shootout. But the Carroll defense is significantly improved.

    Pick: Carroll

    North Side (1-5) at South Side (1-5): The Legends especially are disappointed by how the season has played out, and the outcome of the Totem Pole game will matter a lot to the participants and not much in the SAC standings. But while big plays from North Side stars haven't been enough to pick up more than one win, but it could be enough to win this one. 

    Pick: North Side

    Snider (4-1) at Northrop (2-4): We've seen some weird things so far this football season – but it seems unlikely that these particular Snider and Northrop teams could upend a 23-year-long Panthers win streak. 

    Pick: Snider 

    East Noble (3-2) at Columbia City (4-2): Both of these teams have had their NE8 ambitions seriously derailed in the last few weeks, but this could be a real pick-me-up for the winner.

    Pick: East Noble

    Churubusco (4-2) at Central Noble (6-0): The Cougars have been working for years to get to this point, they'll have home field advantage and they haven't skipped a beat so far this season. 

    Pick: Central Noble

    Last week: 2-1

    Season: 13-10

    vjacobsen@jg.net 

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story